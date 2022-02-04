https://sputniknews.com/20220204/bojo-staff-exodus-four-senior-aides-to-pm-resign-amid-partygate-row-1092736041.html

BoJo Staff Exodus: Four Senior Aides to PM Resign Amid Partygate Row

Amid the fallout caused by the accusations of Downing Street officials partying during coronavirus lockdowns, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a possible... 04.02.2022, Sputnik International

Downing Street appears to be facing a staffers exodus, with four senior aides to Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing their resignation as No 10 continues to weather the "partygate" storm.Shortly after the publication of the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, who investigated the allegations of parties being held in Downing Street despite strict coronavirus restrictions, things have been tough for Boris Johnson. Gray accused No 10 of "serious failures of leadership and judgement", pointing at the "excessive" amounts of alcohol invovled in what Johnson insists were "work events", not actual parties.Here is a quick look at the senior Johnson aides who have already resigned and the reasons for their departure.Munira MirzaOn Monday, the embattled prime minister accused Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party and former director of public prosecutions, of failing to take action against late sex offender Jimmy Saville, who was accused of child sex abuse and rape.Later, Johnson admitted that Starmer had "nothing to do" with the Saville case but failed to apologise.The remarks about the Labour leader prompted the prime minister's director of policy Munira Mirza to step down from her position on Thursday.Shortly after her resignation, Chancellor Rishi Sunak (who is viewed by many as one of the likely successors to the prime minister) distanced himself from Johnson's remarks about Startmer and described Mirza as a "valued colleague" and said he was "sorry to see her leave government".The same sentiment regarding Mirza's departure was voiced by Johnson himself. However, he said he could not agree with her description of his Starmer comments as "inappropriate and partisan".Jack DoyleLater in the day, Jack Doyle resigned as Downing Street's director of communication shortly after Mirza's surprise announcement.He, however, specified that his decision had nothing to do with Johnson's remarks about Starmer, According to Doyle, he planned to step down after having served two years in the position.Reports suggested that Doyle was involved in the alleged parties - he is said to have handed out awards and given a speech during the infamous "Christmas party" in Downing Street. This fact is also said to have impacted his decision to leave. BBC reported in December that Doyle had already offered to quit after he came under fire over "partygate" allegations, but the prime minister had refused to accept his resignation at the time.Dan Rosenfield and Martin ReynoldsThe prime minister's chief of staff, Dan Rosenfield, and Johnson's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds exited No 10 later Thursday. A Downing Street spokesperson confirmed their departure and said that Johnson had accepted their resignation. Both are set to execute their duties until their successors are recruited.Neither Rosenfield nor Reynolds have revealed their reasons for quitting, but both are said to have organised the “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street that took place in March 2020.BoJo's TroublesThis week, Boris Johnson announced that there will be a shake-up among the MPs over the "partygate" report by Sue Gray. However, many observers have already speculated that it was Mirza's resignation that forced the embattled prime minister to bring forward these plans.Johnson is under fire as he is suspected of participating in some of the alleged parties that occurred in Downing Street from 2020 to 2021 when the country was plunged in strict coronavirus lockdown.Amid the "partygate" fallout, several Tory MPs filed their letters of no confidence in Boris Johnson, with reports suggesting that over a dozen of Conservative lawmakers did so, and more are considering to join their colleagues.In order for a no-confidence vote to be triggered, Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, needs to receive at least 54 letters. The committee, apart from providing a way for Tory backbenchers to coordinate and discuss their views independently from the frontbenchers, plays an important role as the body representing the views of the party's parliamentary rank.

