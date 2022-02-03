https://sputniknews.com/20220203/why-did-joe-rogan-bow-down-to-woke-censorship-mob-1092702045.html

Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about why Putin sees NATO expansion as a security threat and how sanctions against... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob? On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about why Putin sees NATO expansion as a security threat and how sanctions against Russia could backfire, Joe Rogan's battle against the woke censorship mob, and what prison reform could look like after COVID.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | How Biden Fell Into Putin's Ukraine TrapScottie Nell Hughes - Anchor for RT America | Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob?Paul Wright - Editor, Prison Legal News | What Prison Reform Could Look Like After COVIDIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about why Russia sees NATO as a national security threat and the consequences of Qatar being designated as a major non-NATO ally to the U.S.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the U.S. arming Ukraine in preparation for war and where Putin's concerns lie, Whoopi Goldberg's shortsighted reframing of the Holocaust, and Joe Rogan's battle against the woke mob looking to get him de-platformed.In the third hour, Paul Wright joined the conversation to talk about the federal prison system being placed on lockdown after 2 prisoners died in an altercation in Texas. We also talked about prison conditions worsening under the pandemic and whether prison reform is in reach.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

