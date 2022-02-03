Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/why-did-joe-rogan-bow-down-to-woke-censorship-mob-1092702045.html
Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob?
Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about why Putin sees NATO expansion as a security threat and how sanctions against... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T09:49+0000
2022-02-03T09:49+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
joe rogan
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092701989_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_b0dc003bca8322e1428e134e2f0cc05d.png
Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob?
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about why Putin sees NATO expansion as a security threat and how sanctions against Russia could backfire, Joe Rogan's battle against the woke censorship mob, and what prison reform could look like after COVID.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | How Biden Fell Into Putin's Ukraine TrapScottie Nell Hughes - Anchor for RT America | Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob?Paul Wright - Editor, Prison Legal News | What Prison Reform Could Look Like After COVIDIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about why Russia sees NATO as a national security threat and the consequences of Qatar being designated as a major non-NATO ally to the U.S.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the U.S. arming Ukraine in preparation for war and where Putin's concerns lie, Whoopi Goldberg's shortsighted reframing of the Holocaust, and Joe Rogan's battle against the woke mob looking to get him de-platformed.In the third hour, Paul Wright joined the conversation to talk about the federal prison system being placed on lockdown after 2 prisoners died in an altercation in Texas. We also talked about prison conditions worsening under the pandemic and whether prison reform is in reach.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092701989_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_894e6bb60d8bca634b21f6b7a56e04b1.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, fault lines, ukraine, joe rogan, аудио, radio

Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob?

09:49 GMT 03.02.2022
Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob?
Subscribe
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
Austin Pelli
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about why Putin sees NATO expansion as a security threat and how sanctions against Russia could backfire, Joe Rogan's battle against the woke censorship mob, and what prison reform could look like after COVID.
Guests:
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | How Biden Fell Into Putin's Ukraine Trap
Scottie Nell Hughes - Anchor for RT America | Why Did Joe Rogan Bow Down to Woke Censorship Mob?
Paul Wright - Editor, Prison Legal News | What Prison Reform Could Look Like After COVID
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about why Russia sees NATO as a national security threat and the consequences of Qatar being designated as a major non-NATO ally to the U.S.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the U.S. arming Ukraine in preparation for war and where Putin's concerns lie, Whoopi Goldberg's shortsighted reframing of the Holocaust, and Joe Rogan's battle against the woke mob looking to get him de-platformed.
In the third hour, Paul Wright joined the conversation to talk about the federal prison system being placed on lockdown after 2 prisoners died in an altercation in Texas. We also talked about prison conditions worsening under the pandemic and whether prison reform is in reach.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese