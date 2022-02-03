https://sputniknews.com/20220203/watch-russian-tu-142-aircraft-fly-over-atlantic-1092705037.html

WATCH Russian Tu-142 Aircraft Fly Over Atlantic

The Russian Navy is conducting a series of exercises in January-February under the general supervision of Navy Commander-in-Chief, Adm. Nikolai Evmenov. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Two Russian warplanes carried out planned flights on Wednesday as part of an exercise to search for and detect submarines over the Atlantic, Russia's Northern Fleet said. The planes took to the skies in the Vologda Region and flew over the Norwegian Sea to the mission area, accompanied by two MiG-31 interceptor fighters.At various stages of the flight, the Tu-142s were accompanied by fighter jets from the Norwegian Air Force and the UK Air Force.The flight of the Russian aircraft "took place in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian Seas and the Atlantic Ocean", the Northern Fleet added.

