Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/watch-russian-tu-142-aircraft-fly-over-atlantic-1092705037.html
WATCH Russian Tu-142 Aircraft Fly Over Atlantic
WATCH Russian Tu-142 Aircraft Fly Over Atlantic
The Russian Navy is conducting a series of exercises in January-February under the general supervision of Navy Commander-in-Chief, Adm. Nikolai Evmenov. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T05:45+0000
2022-02-03T05:45+0000
russia
tu-142
atlantic ocean
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/26/1078422654_0:169:3037:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_7d046b0cb194e74a7931deb9cb37deda.jpg
Two Russian warplanes carried out planned flights on Wednesday as part of an exercise to search for and detect submarines over the Atlantic, Russia's Northern Fleet said. The planes took to the skies in the Vologda Region and flew over the Norwegian Sea to the mission area, accompanied by two MiG-31 interceptor fighters.At various stages of the flight, the Tu-142s were accompanied by fighter jets from the Norwegian Air Force and the UK Air Force.The flight of the Russian aircraft "took place in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian Seas and the Atlantic Ocean", the Northern Fleet added.
atlantic ocean
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107842/26/1078422654_154:0:2883:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7d9ea2f950cf1b25ff92ecea6039039a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, tu-142, atlantic ocean

WATCH Russian Tu-142 Aircraft Fly Over Atlantic

05:45 GMT 03.02.2022
© Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев / Go to the photo bankRussian Tu-142 (ASW) aircraft on 27 July 2014
Russian Tu-142 (ASW) aircraft on 27 July 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
The Russian Navy is conducting a series of exercises in January-February under the general supervision of Navy Commander-in-Chief, Adm. Nikolai Evmenov.
Two Russian warplanes carried out planned flights on Wednesday as part of an exercise to search for and detect submarines over the Atlantic, Russia's Northern Fleet said.
"In accordance with the combat training plan, two Tu-142 antisubmarine aircraft of the naval aviation of the Northern Fleet successfully completed a flight to a given area of the North-East Atlantic to participate in an exercise to search for and detect submarines," the Northern Fleet said.
The planes took to the skies in the Vologda Region and flew over the Norwegian Sea to the mission area, accompanied by two MiG-31 interceptor fighters.
At various stages of the flight, the Tu-142s were accompanied by fighter jets from the Norwegian Air Force and the UK Air Force.
The flight of the Russian aircraft "took place in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents, Norwegian Seas and the Atlantic Ocean", the Northern Fleet added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese