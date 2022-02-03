https://sputniknews.com/20220203/us-russia-escalation-over-ukraine-could-propel-oil-prices-up-to-100-analysts-say-1092719455.html

US-Russia Escalation Over Ukraine Could Propel Oil Prices Up to $100, Analysts Say

In the event of tensions between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine boiling over, oil prices could rise up to $100 per barrel, given that both Russia and the United States are among the biggest world producers of oil, oil historian Daniel Yergin told Bloomberg.According to Yergin, further escalation could trigger “a panicky reaction in the market."Yergin is not the only one giving grim predictions for oil prices if the Ukraine situation gets worse. RBC Head of Global Commodities Strategy Helima Croft said, cited by CNBC, that the markets could be impacted even by a high risk of Russian "invasion," given "the stakes involved."Concerns in the West continue even though Russia has repeatedly underlined that it does not pose any threat to Ukraine. Moscow has also dismissed the "invasion" claims, pointing instead at the fact that NATO and the US have amassed troops and weapons in Eastern Europe. The Kremlin explained that this has triggered concerns in Moscow – as a result, it rolled out some security proposals to the Western countries, particularly demanding legal guarantees from NATO that it will not expand eastwards and deploy offensive weapons in Eastern Europe.US Assistant Treasury Secretary for Economic Policy Benjamin Harris earlier voiced concerns in regard to how geopolitics could affect the global efforts to stabilise energy prices, already shaken by the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.The situation over Ukraine has hit oil markets over the past six weeks, with global oil prices increasing by 14 percent in January for the largest monthly gain since last February. Aside from this, oil prices have been on the rise in late 2020 due to the coronavirus, prompting a separate drama in OPEC+ group, with its members having hard time about deciding on output cuts.

