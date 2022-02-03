https://sputniknews.com/20220203/us-removed-daesh-leader-al-qurashi-from-battlefield-in-overnight-raid-in-syria-biden-says-1092718478.html

US 'Removed' Daesh Leader al-Qurashi 'From Battlefield' in Overnight Raid in Syria, Biden Says

US 'Removed' Daesh Leader al-Qurashi 'From Battlefield' in Overnight Raid in Syria, Biden Says

On Thursday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced that US Spec Ops forces had successfully completed a counterterrorism operation in Idlib province... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T12:54+0000

2022-02-03T12:54+0000

2022-02-03T13:47+0000

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107943/35/1079433519_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_7c64a26e5b3cb5e380859fb332c44d5a.jpg

The United States has eliminated Daesh's top commander, President Joe Biden has announced.The president promised to provide more details later in the day.Al-Qurashi, 45, was dubbed the second 'caliph' of the Islamic State, aka ISIS, aka Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed across the globe, after its first leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US raid in October 2019, also in Idlib province.US commandos descended on the village of Atmeh, situated in Turkish-backed rebel held Idlib, aboard helicopter gunships in the early hours of 3 February, killing al-Qurashi and at least a dozen other people, including civilians, according to media reports.Terror Leader Died at Own Hands, Official ClaimsAn unidentified official earlier told the Associated Press that one of the US gunships involved in the raid suffered a mechanical malfunction and was blown up on the ground.The village of Atmeh is situated just over the border from Turkey. It's not clear whether Ankara, which has provided support for the jihadist militias controlling the surrounding Idlib region, was made aware of the operation ahead of time, or involved directly. Idlib is home to tens of thousands of militants who evacuated to the region from the rest of Syria amid a series of successful offensives by the Syrian government to clear the country of rebel and jihadist forces. It is often characterized by Western media as Syria's "last rebel stronghold." Areas in the north and northeast of the country are occupied directly by Turkish forces, as well as US-backed Syrian Kurdish militias. The US also has a garrison in southern Syria on the border with Iraq and Jordan. Damascus has vowed to one day restore full control over all of its territories, and has urged all foreign forces not invited into the country by its internationally recognized government to exit immediately. Syrian authorities and media have also accused the US and its allies of working with Daesh and other terrorist groups directly, and of transporting terror commanders aboard helicopter gunships and providing weapons and training to jihadist fighters.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

middle east