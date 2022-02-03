Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/us-president-biden-vp-harris-attend-national-prayer-breakfast-in-dc-1092719365.html
US President Biden, VP Harris Attend National Prayer Breakfast in DC
US President Biden, VP Harris Attend National Prayer Breakfast in DC
The event comes shortly after Biden announced that Daesh* leader al-Qurashi had been "removed from the battlefield" in an overnight US raid in Syria. 03.02.2022
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are attending the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, 3 February.This comes just hours after Biden announced that US military forces had successfully conducted a counter-terrorism operation in northwest Syria, which resulted in the death of Daesh* leader al-Qurashi. The US President is expected to comment on the operation. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
US President Biden, VP Harris Attend National Prayer Breakfast in DC

14:05 GMT 03.02.2022
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive for an event to celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in the White House Rose Garden in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021
The event comes shortly after Biden announced that Daesh* leader al-Qurashi had been "removed from the battlefield" in an overnight US raid in Syria.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are attending the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, 3 February.
This comes just hours after Biden announced that US military forces had successfully conducted a counter-terrorism operation in northwest Syria, which resulted in the death of Daesh* leader al-Qurashi.
The US President is expected to comment on the operation.
