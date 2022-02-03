https://sputniknews.com/20220203/us-president-biden-vp-harris-attend-national-prayer-breakfast-in-dc-1092719365.html

US President Biden, VP Harris Attend National Prayer Breakfast in DC

The event comes shortly after Biden announced that Daesh* leader al-Qurashi had been "removed from the battlefield" in an overnight US raid in Syria. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC as US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are attending the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, 3 February.This comes just hours after Biden announced that US military forces had successfully conducted a counter-terrorism operation in northwest Syria, which resulted in the death of Daesh* leader al-Qurashi. The US President is expected to comment on the operation. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

