US Launches First-Ever Cyber Safety Review Board

US Launches First-Ever Cyber Safety Review Board

"Today, the DHS announced the establishment of the CSRB, as directed in President [Joe] Biden’s Executive Order 14028 on Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity," the release said.The CSRB is an unprecedented public-private initiative that will bring together government and industry leaders to elevate our nation’s cybersecurity, the release said.The CSRB will review and assess significant cybersecurity events so that the US government, industry and security agencies can better protect national networks and infrastructure, the release said.Its first review will focus on vulnerabilities discovered in late 2021 in the widely used log4j software library, the release added.

