Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/uk-minister-says-russia-can-be-important-global-player-without-military-posturing-1092717499.html
UK Minister Says Russia Can Be Important Global Player Without 'Military Posturing'
UK Minister Says Russia Can Be Important Global Player Without 'Military Posturing'
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK minister of state for Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly on Thursday said that Russia can be an important player in the... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T12:15+0000
2022-02-03T12:15+0000
world
uk
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092717222_0:0:2971:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_1b9be154cbea7de3fbe04cb88ae01f48.jpg
"I can't work out what Russia hopes to achieve by these series of quite provocative, or indeed very provocative, actions. We need them to understand that they can be an important significant player in the world stage without the kind of military aggression that we´re seeing, or this military posturing we´re seeing," Cleverly told Sky News broadcaster when asked about Russian aircraft "buzzing" at the UK’s airspace.On Wednesday, a Royal Air Force spokesman confirmed to Sputnik that UK fighter jets had intercepted and escorted four Russian Tu-95 bombers passing through the country's zone of interest. Later on, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that two Russian Tu-95 bombers on a scheduled flight over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic were escorted by Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the British air force.Over the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Russia of acting aggressively and massing troops near Ukrainian border in preparation for the attack on the neighboring country. Russia has rejected the claims that it was preparing an attack and noted that it had the right to move troops anywhere it needed them within its territory.Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that he could not rule out a provocation on part of Ukraine. Earlier in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the military maneuvers near Russia's borders were increasingly provocative.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092717222_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_727dab0ebf20f6efb245cbcad6469ef7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, uk, russia

UK Minister Says Russia Can Be Important Global Player Without 'Military Posturing'

12:15 GMT 03.02.2022
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSBritish Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly arrives at the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, January 24, 2022
British Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly arrives at the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, January 24, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK minister of state for Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly on Thursday said that Russia can be an important player in the international arena without having to resort to provocative actions.
"I can't work out what Russia hopes to achieve by these series of quite provocative, or indeed very provocative, actions. We need them to understand that they can be an important significant player in the world stage without the kind of military aggression that we´re seeing, or this military posturing we´re seeing," Cleverly told Sky News broadcaster when asked about Russian aircraft "buzzing" at the UK’s airspace.
On Wednesday, a Royal Air Force spokesman confirmed to Sputnik that UK fighter jets had intercepted and escorted four Russian Tu-95 bombers passing through the country's zone of interest. Later on, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that two Russian Tu-95 bombers on a scheduled flight over neutral waters in the Arctic and North Atlantic were escorted by Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the British air force.
Over the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Russia of acting aggressively and massing troops near Ukrainian border in preparation for the attack on the neighboring country. Russia has rejected the claims that it was preparing an attack and noted that it had the right to move troops anywhere it needed them within its territory.
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday that he could not rule out a provocation on part of Ukraine. Earlier in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the military maneuvers near Russia's borders were increasingly provocative.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese