UK Braces For Doubling Energy Bills as Gov't 'Steps in' With Economic Measures to Soften Blow

UK Braces For Doubling Energy Bills as Gov't 'Steps in' With Economic Measures to Soften Blow

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced the so-called Energy Bills Rebate – an extensive package of government measures aimed at helping Brits cope with energy costs that are set to ratchet up in April.According to the government's plan, the majority of households will be eligible for a £350 (some $476) discount on their electricity bills. Additionally, the government will be discounting Council Tax bills by £150 in April. Local authorities will be provided with a discretionary fund of nearly £150 million to help lower income households in higher Council Tax bands, and households in bands A-D who are exempt from Council Tax.Amid the UK bracing for the surge in energy prices, the Bank of England moved to raise interest rates from 0.25 percent to 0.5 percent and "voted unanimously to begin to reduce the amount of quantitative easing."Prices to DoubleShortly before Sunak's remarks, British energy regulator Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) announced that customers in the UK will see a massive increase in energy prices, with the price cap to skyrocket by £693 (around $938) from April.For prepayment customers, the energy prices will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017, meaning that a lot of British families will effectively have to pay twice as more for their energy. According to Ofgem, the hike in prices followed the unprecedented surge in gas prices over the year. Last year, Benchmark wholesale European gas prices rose more than 300 percent, prompting the collapse of some 25 British energy suppliers and strongly impacting electricity costs for British families.Ofgem said that on Friday it will announce more measures to help the energy market weather the challenges posed by the surge in gas prices.What Should the UK Economy Expect?Some observers have suggested that inflation in the United Kingdom will soon hit its highest level since the early 90s. The pricey measures that are being prepared by the Bank of England are expected to hit the already slowed British economy even more.Head of the blue-chip business group the Confederation of British Industry Tony Danker told Sky News that, although he views the incoming government measures as good news, there can be long-term consequences for the economy.According to the Thursday estimations by the Bank of England, UK inflation is expected to rise to around 7 percent but then fall back.

