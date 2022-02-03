https://sputniknews.com/20220203/two-additional-senior-aides-to-uks-boris-johnson-resign-amid-partygate-scandal-1092730754.html

Two Additional Senior Aides to UK's Boris Johnson Resign Amid Partygate Scandal

On Thursday night, two of prime minister Boris Johnson's senior officials resigned stemming from the fallout from a December 2020 party held at 10 Downing... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

The senior officials, Dan Rosenfield, the prime minister's chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, Johnson's principal private secretary, announced their departures.

