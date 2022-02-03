Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/two-additional-senior-aides-to-uks-boris-johnson-resign-amid-partygate-scandal-1092730754.html
Two Additional Senior Aides to UK's Boris Johnson Resign Amid Partygate Scandal
Two Additional Senior Aides to UK's Boris Johnson Resign Amid Partygate Scandal
On Thursday night, two of prime minister Boris Johnson's senior officials resigned stemming from the fallout from a December 2020 party held at 10 Downing... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
The senior officials, Dan Rosenfield, the prime minister's chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, Johnson's principal private secretary, announced their departures.
boris johnson, aides, resignation, uk

Two Additional Senior Aides to UK's Boris Johnson Resign Amid Partygate Scandal

19:59 GMT 03.02.2022
03.02.2022
© Sputnik
Being updated
On Thursday night, two of prime minister Boris Johnson's senior officials resigned stemming from the fallout from a December 2020 party held at 10 Downing street in defiance of COVID lockdown restrictions.
The senior officials, Dan Rosenfield, the prime minister's chief of staff, and Martin Reynolds, Johnson's principal private secretary, announced their departures.
