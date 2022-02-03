https://sputniknews.com/20220203/trump-reportedly-considered-issuing-blanket-pardons-for-jan-6-rioters-before-leaving-white-house-1092703788.html

Trump Reportedly Considered Issuing Blanket Pardons for Jan. 6 Rioters Before Leaving White House

Trump Reportedly Considered Issuing Blanket Pardons for Jan. 6 Rioters Before Leaving White House

Speaking to a crowd of supporters near Houston on Saturday, former US President Donald Trump proclaimed that he would consider pardoning defendants charged in... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T04:08+0000

2022-02-03T04:08+0000

2022-02-03T04:06+0000

donald trump

us

white house

pardon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1082001805_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_67c6596d275be9cc2bc2725e95683fde.jpg

Between January 6 and January 20—the date of Biden's inauguration—Trump made three separate phone calls to discuss the idea of issuing a blanket pardon for rioters involved in the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol building, according to a new Politico report.Another adviser informed the outlet that Trump began to get inquisitive about how rioters may be charged criminally, as well as how much protection a blanket pardon would provide them. However, Trump's questions were met with discontent from the White House counsel's office, which "forcefully" told Trump the limits of his presidential powers. "There was a dangling threat that if he pushed too hard, [White House counsel Pat] Cipollone would leave," one adviser said.Questions also arose about how he would issue a pardon with individuals not being formally charged with a crime yet. Politico granted both ex-Trump advisers anonymity. Trump's previously unreported conversations are being made known just days after he told a crowd of supporters that he would consider such a move if he ran a successful presidential campaign in 2024. "If I run and if I win we will treat those people from January 6 fairly," Trump told rally attendees in Canoe, some 40 miles from Houston, Texas. "And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly." His comments immediately received pushback from the House Select Committee probing the investigation, as well as GOP leadership. "I would not be in favor of shortening any of the sentences for any of the people who pleaded guilty to crimes," McConnell said earlier this week.

https://sputniknews.com/20220201/gop-leader-mcconnell-senate-republicans---reject-reduced-sentences-for-guilty-jan-6-rioters---1092670074.html

us

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

donald trump, us, white house, pardon