Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/travel-groups-ask-biden-to-end-covid-testing-for-vaccinated-us-bound-passengers---letter-1092702969.html
Travel Groups Ask Biden to End Covid Testing for Vaccinated US-Bound Passengers - Letter
Travel Groups Ask Biden to End Covid Testing for Vaccinated US-Bound Passengers - Letter
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A coalition of travel and aviation organizations in a letter urged the Biden administration to terminate the pre-departure testing... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T03:17+0000
2022-02-03T03:15+0000
joe biden
travel
covid-19
testing
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092653187_0:0:2945:1657_1920x0_80_0_0_5b9f3c9b518f6f847ac63941c12a06e8.jpg
"On behalf of the many sectors of the travel and aviation industries, we urgently request that the Administration remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for vaccinated passengers traveling to the United States," the organizations said in a letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients on Wednesday.The letter includes support from Airlines for America, US Travel Association, the US Chamber of Commerce, Airlines for Europe, Global Business Travel Association, among others.The letter underscores that a decision to roll back testing requirements for vaccinated travelers would be justified considering increased immunity, higher vaccination rates, new COVID-19 treatments, and the pervasiveness of novel coronavirus cases in all US states.Travel and aviation industries cannot fully recover unless the US government takes steps to remove travel restrictions that appear to no longer be needed, the letter said.The Biden administration in December tightened travel restrictions for US-bound travelers amid the spread of the Omicron variant, requiring a negative COVID-19 test a day before passengers depart to the United States.The Trump administration previously required US-bound travelers have a negative COVID-19 test at least three days before a flight to the United States.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092653187_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c6653a4797dfd686a7bfacdb9859847.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, travel, covid-19, testing

Travel Groups Ask Biden to End Covid Testing for Vaccinated US-Bound Passengers - Letter

03:17 GMT 03.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / HENNING BAGGERPeople queue for a rapid test at a test centre set up at Budolfi Church in the center of Aalborg, Denmark on December 23, 2021, during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
People queue for a rapid test at a test centre set up at Budolfi Church in the center of Aalborg, Denmark on December 23, 2021, during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / HENNING BAGGER
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A coalition of travel and aviation organizations in a letter urged the Biden administration to terminate the pre-departure testing requirement for US-bound travelers that are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease.
"On behalf of the many sectors of the travel and aviation industries, we urgently request that the Administration remove the requirement for pre-departure testing for vaccinated passengers traveling to the United States," the organizations said in a letter to White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients on Wednesday.
The letter includes support from Airlines for America, US Travel Association, the US Chamber of Commerce, Airlines for Europe, Global Business Travel Association, among others.
The letter underscores that a decision to roll back testing requirements for vaccinated travelers would be justified considering increased immunity, higher vaccination rates, new COVID-19 treatments, and the pervasiveness of novel coronavirus cases in all US states.
Travel and aviation industries cannot fully recover unless the US government takes steps to remove travel restrictions that appear to no longer be needed, the letter said.
The Biden administration in December tightened travel restrictions for US-bound travelers amid the spread of the Omicron variant, requiring a negative COVID-19 test a day before passengers depart to the United States.
The Trump administration previously required US-bound travelers have a negative COVID-19 test at least three days before a flight to the United States.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese