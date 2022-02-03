Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/too-big-to-sail-historic-bridge-in-rotterdam-to-be-dismantled-for-jeff-bezos-megayacht-1092704494.html
Too Big to Sail: Historic Bridge in Rotterdam to be Dismantled For Jeff Bezos' Megayacht
Too Big to Sail: Historic Bridge in Rotterdam to be Dismantled For Jeff Bezos' Megayacht
According to estimates, once completed, Bezos' superyacht will be the second largest sailing yacht in the world, behind only the 143-meter Sailing Yacht A... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T05:43+0000
2022-02-03T05:43+0000
jeff bezos
europe
rotterdam
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092704469_0:2:3078:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_9f31d1c666271b5ce364126a916e296e.jpg
A historic steel bridge in the major Dutch port city of Rotterdam will be partially dismantled so that Jeff Bezos' new 127-meter megayacht can sail under it, according to a city spokeswoman.The billionaire ordered the construction of a $485 million, three-masted vessel at the Oceanco shipyard in Alblasserdam. However, during the process of construction, it turned out that the finished vessel would not be able to pass under the Koningshaven Bridge , as it was too high, despite the fact that the bridge's maximum clearance is 40 meters.The shipbuilder turned to the authorities of Rotterdam with a request to dismantle the bridge, and they agreed.The authorities argue that this is the most pragmatic option - much better than, for example, partially building the ship at the shipyard, passing it under the bridge, and then completing it somewhere else. However, Bezos and Oceano will reimburse the city for the cost of disassembling and reassembling the bridge.The Koningshaven Bridge was commissioned in 1878 and was badly damaged during the bombing of Rotterdam in 1940. In 1993, it lost its function as a railway link between Rotterdam and Breda after the commissioning of the Willemspoort tunnel. Soon after, the authorities decided to dismantle it, but abandoned these plans, having met fierce criticism from local residents.
rotterdam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/03/1092704469_347:0:3078:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_deedbd1a26352d74a1ae6f6c0d51972b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
jeff bezos, europe, rotterdam

Too Big to Sail: Historic Bridge in Rotterdam to be Dismantled For Jeff Bezos' Megayacht

05:43 GMT 03.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / SEBASTIEN BOZONA picture shows barges docked on the Koningshaven waterway as they Koningshavenbrug "De Hef" lift bridge (R, rear) and the Koninginnebrug drawbridge
A picture shows barges docked on the Koningshaven waterway as they Koningshavenbrug De Hef lift bridge (R, rear) and the Koninginnebrug drawbridge - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / SEBASTIEN BOZON
Subscribe
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
According to estimates, once completed, Bezos' superyacht will be the second largest sailing yacht in the world, behind only the 143-meter Sailing Yacht A, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko.
A historic steel bridge in the major Dutch port city of Rotterdam will be partially dismantled so that Jeff Bezos' new 127-meter megayacht can sail under it, according to a city spokeswoman.
The billionaire ordered the construction of a $485 million, three-masted vessel at the Oceanco shipyard in Alblasserdam. However, during the process of construction, it turned out that the finished vessel would not be able to pass under the Koningshaven Bridge , as it was too high, despite the fact that the bridge's maximum clearance is 40 meters.
The shipbuilder turned to the authorities of Rotterdam with a request to dismantle the bridge, and they agreed.
The authorities argue that this is the most pragmatic option - much better than, for example, partially building the ship at the shipyard, passing it under the bridge, and then completing it somewhere else. However, Bezos and Oceano will reimburse the city for the cost of disassembling and reassembling the bridge.
The Koningshaven Bridge was commissioned in 1878 and was badly damaged during the bombing of Rotterdam in 1940. In 1993, it lost its function as a railway link between Rotterdam and Breda after the commissioning of the Willemspoort tunnel. Soon after, the authorities decided to dismantle it, but abandoned these plans, having met fierce criticism from local residents.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese