Susan Sarandon Slammed Over 'What Facism Looks Like' Tweet About Slain Cop's Funeral

NYPD officer Jason Rivera and his partner Wilbert Mora were shot on 21 January while responding to a reported domestic violence incident in Harlem. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Famous American actress and activist Susan Sarandon has apparently managed to cause quite a stir online by posting a tweet related to the funeral of NYPD officer Jason Rivera.Rivera and his partner Wilbert Mora were shot on 21 January while responding toa report of a domestic violence incident in Harlem; while Rivera died on the day of the shooting, Mora passed away four days later.Rivera's funeral procession became a veritable “sea of blue”, as Fox News described it, with numerous uniformed police officers gathering to pay their respects to their fallen comrade.Saradon, however, did not seem quite impressed by this scene as she shared a tweet by podcaster Danny Haiphong that featured a photo of cops lining the NYC streets and a caption saying: "I’m gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like."The photo in Sarandon's tweet also contained a caption that inquired "So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day?", though Fox points out that it is unclear whether the photo was made by the actress or was a “re-shared post”.Sarandon's social media post caused a backlash online, as while some appeared to appreciate her message, others criticised the actress over it.“Unfortunately, most of us cannot afford gated communities or hilltop mansions with state of the art security in Stamford like you Susan,” one netizen remarked. “We need and appreciate the officers that keep us safe.”“You do realise the vast majority were off duty while attending? Do you sit at home thinking how can I be an A hole today or does it come naturally,” inquired another.

