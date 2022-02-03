Serbia Says Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 Test He Used to Get Vaccine Exemption Was Valid

Novak Djokovic's COVID test submitted to Australian officials was legitimate and valid, Serbian authorities clarified on Wednesday after media outlets Der Spiegel and the BBC questioned the authenticity of the test report.The public prosecutor's office said that the Health Ministry had confirmed the documents' authenticity.The 34-year-old world number one player found himself in the middle of a controversy for not being vaccinated.Djokovic was unable to play in the Australian Open after being deported on 16 January over COVID-19 vaccination issues, despite initially receiving an exemption from officials on the basis of a positive PCR test weeks ahead of the tournament.Meanwhile, Djokovic's rival Rafael Nadal went on to win the Australian Open for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title. And now both Djokovic and Roger Federer have 20 major titles.Djokovic's next competition is likely to be the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, which will take place from 21 to 26 February.
In December, tennis star Novak Djokovic lost a legal battle with the Australian authorities, who revoked his visa on the grounds that he had "failed to provide appropriate evidence" to get a Covid vaccine exemption.
"The prosecution acted according to the regulations, checks were performed, and it was determined that Novak Djokovic was tested several times and that the certificates on the test results from 16 December 2021 and 22 December 2021 are valid," read the statement issued by the Serbian prosecutor's office.
