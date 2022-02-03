https://sputniknews.com/20220203/serbia-says-novak-djokovics-covid-19-test-he-used-to-get-vaccine-exemption-was-valid-1092711363.html

Serbia Says Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 Test He Used to Get Vaccine Exemption Was Valid

In December, tennis star Novak Djokovic lost a legal battle with the Australian authorities, who revoked his visa on the grounds that he had "failed to provide... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Novak Djokovic's COVID test submitted to Australian officials was legitimate and valid, Serbian authorities clarified on Wednesday after media outlets Der Spiegel and the BBC questioned the authenticity of the test report.The public prosecutor's office said that the Health Ministry had confirmed the documents' authenticity.The 34-year-old world number one player found himself in the middle of a controversy for not being vaccinated.Djokovic was unable to play in the Australian Open after being deported on 16 January over COVID-19 vaccination issues, despite initially receiving an exemption from officials on the basis of a positive PCR test weeks ahead of the tournament.Meanwhile, Djokovic's rival Rafael Nadal went on to win the Australian Open for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title. And now both Djokovic and Roger Federer have 20 major titles.Djokovic's next competition is likely to be the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, which will take place from 21 to 26 February.

