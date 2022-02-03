Russia Watch, Peter Spencer and the Washington Commanders
Germany Censors German Language RT, BLM Money Mystery and the Killing of Peter Spencer
Peter Oliver, journalist and RT correspondent in Berlin, joins Michelle and John at the top of the show to discuss the latest developments from Ukraine, as well as Germany banning the German-language Russian RT broadcast.
Next, Teresa Lundy, communications strategist and principal at TML Communications, talks with Michelle and John about the recent story published in New York Magazine regarding the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation's missing money mystery.
Ted Rall is an award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer," and is co-host of the podcast DMZ America. You can find his work at www.rall.com. Ted meets up with the Misfits to talk about the latest news out of New York. The Albany County New York DA said this morning that former Governor Andrew Cuomo would not be charged in the criminal case involving allegations that he groped a former aide in the Executive Mansion in 2020. Cuomo lost his job and his reputation over the allegation, but he apparently won’t lose his freedom.
For the last segment, Tim Stevens, Chairman and CEO of the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) based in Pittsburgh, joined the show to talk about the killing of Peter Spencer. An immigrant from Jamaica, Spencer lived in Pittsburgh and was invited to join his white colleagues in the woods and was found dead a few hours later. No one has been charged with Spencer’s murder.
Michelle and John close with conversation about Tom Brady retiring and the new name for the Washington team. Oh please, are they really going to call themselves the Washington Commanders?
