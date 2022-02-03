Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/russia-to-announce-retaliatory-measures-against-german-media-over-rt-de-later-on-thursday-1092712416.html
Russia to Announce Retaliatory Measures Against German Media Over RT DE Later on Thursday
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will announce retaliatory measures against German media later in the day due to the RT DE broadcast ban, Russian Foreign Ministry... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
Russia to Announce Retaliatory Measures Against German Media Over RT DE Later on Thursday

09:26 GMT 03.02.2022
© Photo : NIKITA LUENNEMANN
RT DE studio - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© Photo : NIKITA LUENNEMANN
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will announce retaliatory measures against German media later in the day due to the RT DE broadcast ban, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Then, according to the Russian retaliatory measures, which will be announced today, it will be doubly unforgivable for Ms. Ribeiro to speak out. Firstly, they are retaliatory. Secondly, having kept silent once, who will believe you," Zakharova said on Telegram.
Zakharova noted that the OSCE was symptomatically silent about the decision of Germany to ban the broadcasting of RT DE. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro did not see "anything" in this that could be of interest, Zakharova said.
On 1 February, a German media regulator banned the broadcasting of RT DE in Germany, stating that the broadcast organizers did not have the necessary permission. RT said that RT DE Productions would appeal the decision of the German regulator in court.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that they were starting to implement retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia, as well as Internet intermediaries who arbitrarily and unreasonably deleted the channel's accounts from their platforms.
