https://sputniknews.com/20220203/russia-to-announce-retaliatory-measures-against-german-media-over-rt-de-later-on-thursday-1092712416.html

Russia to Announce Retaliatory Measures Against German Media Over RT DE Later on Thursday

Russia to Announce Retaliatory Measures Against German Media Over RT DE Later on Thursday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will announce retaliatory measures against German media later in the day due to the RT DE broadcast ban, Russian Foreign Ministry... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T09:26+0000

2022-02-03T09:26+0000

2022-02-03T09:26+0000

russia

rt

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091560948_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_98714e9ebd2224b74d502b5a3920170e.jpg

"Then, according to the Russian retaliatory measures, which will be announced today, it will be doubly unforgivable for Ms. Ribeiro to speak out. Firstly, they are retaliatory. Secondly, having kept silent once, who will believe you," Zakharova said on Telegram.Zakharova noted that the OSCE was symptomatically silent about the decision of Germany to ban the broadcasting of RT DE. OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Teresa Ribeiro did not see "anything" in this that could be of interest, Zakharova said.On 1 February, a German media regulator banned the broadcasting of RT DE in Germany, stating that the broadcast organizers did not have the necessary permission. RT said that RT DE Productions would appeal the decision of the German regulator in court. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that they were starting to implement retaliatory measures against German media accredited in Russia, as well as Internet intermediaries who arbitrarily and unreasonably deleted the channel's accounts from their platforms.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, rt, germany