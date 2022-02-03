https://sputniknews.com/20220203/rudy-giulianis-surprise-participation-in-the-masked-singer-prompts-judges-to-storm-off-set-1092706517.html

Rudy Giuliani's Surprise Participation in 'The Masked Singer' Prompts Judges to Storm Off Set

Rudy Giuliani's Surprise Participation in 'The Masked Singer' Prompts Judges to Storm Off Set

Fox's "The Masked Singer" featured a surprising cameo by former NYC Mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani; he turned out to be the first unmasked contestant of Season 7. When his identity was revealed, two judges - Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke - walked off the set in protest, according to Deadline.Their fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage and bantered with Giuliani, who many consider controversial for his role on Donald Trump's team claiming "election fraud": that Biden allegedly stole Trump's victory in the 2020 presidential election.The episode with Giuliani will not be aired until next month, so the outlet decided not to spill any details about his costume or the song he sang, but the very appearance of the embattled politician and the polarising reaction to his unmasking have already caused waves online.According to Deadline, Thicke and Jeong eventually returned to the set. Among those who caused a similarly polarising reaction was Republican Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska, famous for her anti-vaccination stance. She took part in the show in 2020, dressed as The Bear.The topic of this season is “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly”, and those willing to guess which of the three refers to Giuliani will still have to watch the episode in March.

2022

