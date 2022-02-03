https://sputniknews.com/20220203/putin-xi-meeting-significant-for-world-security-dems-push-means-tested-child-tax-credit-1092701442.html
Putin Xi Meeting Significant for World Security; Dems Push Means-Tested Child Tax Credit
The Poor People's Campaign is blasting Senator Joe Manchin's proposal to apply means testing for a revival of the expired child tax credit. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss America's obsession with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ritter argues that the US obsession with the person of Vladimir Putin misses the critically important issues involving US and European security interests.Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The Poor People's Campaign is blasting Senator Joe Manchin's proposal to apply means-testing to a revival of the expired child tax credit. Also, the Florida GOP is pushing to weaken the ballot initiative process after losing on several important issues.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, author, veteran, former international security analyst in Washington, DC, and the founder of Global Perspective Consulting headquartered in Dallas, TX., joins us to discuss the NATO security crisis. Cracks are opening up in NATO leadership as the security interests of some EU nations clash with the hegemonic desires of the US empire. Also, Ukraine, the UK, and Poland are creating a three-nation security pact that as yet remains undefined.Marvin Weinbaum, director for the Middle East DInstitute's Center for Pakistan and Afghanistan Studies, joins us to discuss Afghanistan. Russia and China are sending supplies to Afghanistan and working to stabilize the nation's economy and possibly normalize relations.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkey has bombed several Kurdish locations in Northern Iraq. Also, Amnesty International has a new report defining the Israeli occupation as apartheid and Iran says that their maximum resistance will overcome the US campaign of maximum pressure.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Yemen. The US is getting more deeply involved with the Yemen war as the conflict spreads to other parts of the region.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss censorship. Germany has banned Russian News Channel RT claiming that it does not meet the necessary license requirements. Also, Caitlyn Johnstone talks about the propensity of consumers of western media to attack those who reject the mainstream foreign policy narratives towards Russia and China.Dr. Ken Hammond, professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China. The upcoming meeting between Presidents Putin and Xi Jinping is significant for the security of the world. Also, China issues a clear warning to the US about their willingness to use force if necessary to resolve the Taiwan crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
