Pope Francis' Audience Disrupted After Man Shouts 'Church is Not the Way God Wants It' - VIDEO

The man was escorted out of the church, with the pontiff addressing the disturbance by asking people to pray for him. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Pope Francis was concluding his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday when a man disrupted the address. He began shouting in English: "The Church is not the way God wants it."The man, who also spoke in Spanish and Italian, held up a black medical mask in his left hand as he shouted.A video of the incident has been shared online:According to reports, the man was escorted out of the building by two Vatican police and a member of the Swiss Guard after the incident.Pope Francis continued to speak despite the disturbance and addressed the incident, saying:At the end of his speech, the Pope asked the audience to pray for the man."I would like to conclude by praying for him, our brother who suffers. Poor man, he's shouting because he's suffering. Let's not be deaf to the needs of this brother."

