Pope Francis' Audience Disrupted After Man Shouts 'Church is Not the Way God Wants It' - VIDEO

Pope Francis was concluding his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday when a man disrupted the address. He began shouting in English: "The Church is not the way God wants it."The man, who also spoke in Spanish and Italian, held up a black medical mask in his left hand as he shouted.A video of the incident has been shared online:According to reports, the man was escorted out of the building by two Vatican police and a member of the Swiss Guard after the incident.Pope Francis continued to speak despite the disturbance and addressed the incident, saying:At the end of his speech, the Pope asked the audience to pray for the man."I would like to conclude by praying for him, our brother who suffers. Poor man, he's shouting because he's suffering. Let's not be deaf to the needs of this brother."
"We heard, a few minutes ago, a person who was yelling, scolding, who had a problem — I don't know if it's physical, psychic or spiritual, but it's one of our brothers, in difficulty."
A man tried to interrupt the General Audience this morning, protesting against masks in Church, saying "Masks are not of the Church of God", and that the Pope is not a king. Pope Francis responded "I would like to end by praying for him, our brother who is suffering, poor thing" pic.twitter.com/zOX8MZAgWH