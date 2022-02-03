https://sputniknews.com/20220203/new-book-about-us-elites-helping-china-win-in-rivalry-with-america-tops-nyt-bestseller-list-1092728533.html

New Book About US Elites 'Helping China Win' in Rivalry With America Tops NYT Bestseller List

The book's author has reportedly described the allegations outlined in his work as the “scariest” in his lengthy career investigating corruption. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

A week after its release, the new Peter Schweizer's new book “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” has gained quite a bit of attention as it occupied the number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list.According to Breitbart, Schweizer, president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute and senior contributor to the media outlet, has described the revelations contained in his book as the “scariest” of his lengthy career investigating corruption.The book features allegations of how a number of prominent American politicians and business tycoons, including members of the Biden and Bush families, enriched themselves by furthering China's interests.Other prominent individuals mentioned in Schweizer's book due to their dealings with China include family members of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), not to mention the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

