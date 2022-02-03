Registration was successful!
New Book About US Elites 'Helping China Win' in Rivalry With America Tops NYT Bestseller List
New Book About US Elites 'Helping China Win' in Rivalry With America Tops NYT Bestseller List
The book's author has reportedly described the allegations outlined in his work as the “scariest” in his lengthy career investigating corruption. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
A week after its release, the new Peter Schweizer's new book “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” has gained quite a bit of attention as it occupied the number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list.According to Breitbart, Schweizer, president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute and senior contributor to the media outlet, has described the revelations contained in his book as the “scariest” of his lengthy career investigating corruption.The book features allegations of how a number of prominent American politicians and business tycoons, including members of the Biden and Bush families, enriched themselves by furthering China's interests.Other prominent individuals mentioned in Schweizer's book due to their dealings with China include family members of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), not to mention the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
18:56 GMT 03.02.2022
© AP Photo / Andy Wong
Andrei Dergalin
The book's author has reportedly described the allegations outlined in his work as the “scariest” in his lengthy career investigating corruption.
A week after its release, the new Peter Schweizer's new book “Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win” has gained quite a bit of attention as it occupied the number one spot on the New York Times bestseller list.
According to Breitbart, Schweizer, president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute and senior contributor to the media outlet, has described the revelations contained in his book as the “scariest” of his lengthy career investigating corruption.
The book features allegations of how a number of prominent American politicians and business tycoons, including members of the Biden and Bush families, enriched themselves by furthering China's interests.
As the media outlet points out, US Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY) have already called upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate the allegations in the book pertaining to US President Joe Biden's family members' “business dealings” with “individuals with direct ties to the highest levels of China’s spy apparatus.”
Other prominent individuals mentioned in Schweizer's book due to their dealings with China include family members of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), not to mention the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
