Multiple Casualties Reported as US Conducts 'Counterterrorism' Raid in Syria
06:30 GMT 03.02.2022 (Updated: 06:49 GMT 03.02.2022)
Being updated
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that US Special Operations units have successfully completed a counterterrorism mission in northwestern Syria.
Multiple people, including civilians, have been killed as a result of a US raid in northwestern Syria, The Associated Press reported, citing local residents and activists as saying.
Witnesses, who preferred to stay anonymous, told the AP that they saw body parts scattered around the house in the village of Atmeh, a town in Idlib. They added that the raid involved helicopters, explosions and machine-gun fire.
The exact number of those killed is yet unknown, with Ahmad Rahhal, a citizen journalist who visited the site, claiming he saw 12 bodies. Others were reportedly under the rubble.
According to AP, locals described the overnight raid in Idlib as the biggest operation since the October 2019 killing of Daesh* leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The media outlet cited a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the military operation, as saying that there was at least one major explosion. The source added that one of the helicopters involved in the raid suffered a mechanical malfunction and had to be blown up on the ground.
The reports about casualties come shortly after Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that US Special Operations units had conducted what he described as "successful" counterterrorism mission in Syria.
"U.S. Special Operations forces under the control of U.S. Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful. There were no U.S. casualties. More information will be provided as it becomes available," Kirby said in a statement on Thursday.
The Pentagon did not clarify as to who the target was, or if any terrorists or civilians were killed or injured.
A video allegedly showing the overnight raid has emerged online:
🇺🇸 US Army helicopters targeted with heavy machine guns the areas between Idlib & Aleppo, near Deir Ballut village.— Intelsky (@Intel_sky) February 3, 2022
US Troops carried out an airdrop near a school in western Deir Ballut.
Fierce clashes erupted between US Forces & gunmen, amid confirmed reports of fatalities. pic.twitter.com/kxe9ISRpmb
*Daesh, also known as IS/Islamic State/ISIS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.