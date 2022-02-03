https://sputniknews.com/20220203/moscow-civilian-deaths-caused-by-us-raid-in-syria-should-be-thoroughly-investigated-if-confirmed-1092728610.html

Moscow: Civilian Deaths Caused by US Raid in Syria Should Be 'Thoroughly Investigated' if Confirmed

The Syrian military confirmed to Sputnik that 13 people were killed during Thursday's US special forces operation to assassinate Daesh (ISIS)* leader Abu... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

A "thorough investigation" will be necessary if information about civilian casualties during the raid targeting Daesh 'caliph' Abu al-Qurashi is confirmed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced."We support the efforts of other states, including members of the US-led international coalition, regarding counter-terrorism. We are ready to cooperate with all interested countries in the interest of of establishing an effective joint reaction to this common threat," Zakharova said in a press release Thursday."If the information about civilian casualties in the course of this US action is confirmed, it should become the subject of a thorough investigation," the spokeswoman stressed.

