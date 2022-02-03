Registration was successful!
Moscow: Civilian Deaths Caused by US Raid in Syria Should Be 'Thoroughly Investigated' if Confirmed
The Syrian military confirmed to Sputnik that 13 people were killed during Thursday's US special forces operation to assassinate Daesh (ISIS)* leader Abu... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
"If the information about civilian casualties in the course of this US action is confirmed, it should become the subject of a thorough investigation," the spokeswoman stressed.
Moscow: Civilian Deaths Caused by US Raid in Syria Should Be 'Thoroughly Investigated' if Confirmed

18:15 GMT 03.02.2022 (Updated: 18:31 GMT 03.02.2022)
The Syrian military confirmed to Sputnik that 13 people were killed during Thursday's US special forces operation to assassinate Daesh (ISIS)* leader Abu al-Qurashi. A Pentagon spox said the terror leader's wife and two children died in the assault, while President Biden has said that al-Quarashi blew himself and his family up during the raid.
A "thorough investigation" will be necessary if information about civilian casualties during the raid targeting Daesh 'caliph' Abu al-Qurashi is confirmed, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced.
"We support the efforts of other states, including members of the US-led international coalition, regarding counter-terrorism. We are ready to cooperate with all interested countries in the interest of of establishing an effective joint reaction to this common threat," Zakharova said in a press release Thursday.

"In our own actions, were are guided by the need to carefully select targets when planning and carrying out pinpoint military operations to exclude the possibility of civilian casualties. We call on other countries directly involved in counter-terrorist operations to do the same," she said.

"If the information about civilian casualties in the course of this US action is confirmed, it should become the subject of a thorough investigation," the spokeswoman stressed.
