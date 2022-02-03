https://sputniknews.com/20220203/man-utds-mason-greenwood-boosts-security-in-his-luxury-house-after-getting-bail-in-rape-case-1092708653.html

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood Boosts Security in His Luxury House After Getting Bail in Rape Case

On 2 February, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, previously arrested on suspicion of rape and death threats against his girlfriend, was released on... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Footballer Mason Greenwood has toughened security at his luxury mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, according to The Sun.According to eyewitnesses, two security guards were seen outside Greenwood’s house; additionally, a specialist was seen arriving to mount a home security system.On 30 January, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill his girlfriend Harriet Robson, who made the allegations online by posting photos and videos of her bruises. Manchester United suspended Greenwood from matches and training.On 2 February, Mason Greenwood was released on bail.

