Man Utd's Mason Greenwood Boosts Security in His Luxury House After Getting Bail in Rape Case
07:28 GMT 03.02.2022 (Updated: 07:52 GMT 03.02.2022)
© REUTERS / PHIL NOBLEFILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Leeds United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 14, 2021
On 2 February, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, previously arrested on suspicion of rape and death threats against his girlfriend, was released on bail pending further investigation.
Footballer Mason Greenwood has toughened security at his luxury mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, according to The Sun.
According to eyewitnesses, two security guards were seen outside Greenwood’s house; additionally, a specialist was seen arriving to mount a home security system.
Mason Greenwood tightens security at £14,000-a-month mansion after being bailed 'pending further investigation'— Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 2, 2022
The video box can record from up to eight CCTV cameras at a time in 4KHD, costing £350
This afternoon an expert also arrived to install a £350 home security system pic.twitter.com/SMOdrs1i26
On 30 January, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill his girlfriend Harriet Robson, who made the allegations online by posting photos and videos of her bruises. Manchester United suspended Greenwood from matches and training.
On 2 February, Mason Greenwood was released on bail.