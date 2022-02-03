https://sputniknews.com/20220203/kiev-preparing-offensive-restricts-exit-of-those-liable-for-military-service-donetsk-says-1092712009.html

Kiev Preparing Offensive, Restricts Exit of Those Liable for Military Service, Donetsk Says

Kiev Preparing Offensive, Restricts Exit of Those Liable for Military Service, Donetsk Says

DONETSK (Sputnik) - The people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Thursday that Kiev had restricted the exit of citizens liable... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-03T09:13+0000

2022-02-03T09:13+0000

2022-02-03T09:22+0000

ukraine

donbass

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107732/30/1077323073_0:173:3027:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_f626ad5ca59767a8e343a8aa1c75d9ef.jpg

In order to achieve goals in Donbass, Kiev is ready to put the whole country "under arms," the militia's spokesman said. On 1 February, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree to increase the armed forces of Ukraine by another 100,000 people and create an additional 20 brigades, their staffing requires significant human resources.He added that in order to avoid panic among the population, the reasons for refusing to leave the country are: the lack of information on issued visas in the database, the alleged presence of cases of administrative offenses, unresolved property disputes and other reasons. The military registration and enlistment offices are updating the lists of citizens subject to mobilisation."In addition, we have information that the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is preparing diplomatic notes to the embassies of foreign countries, in which Kiev asks for assistance in returning Ukrainian citizens of draft age to the country," the spokesman said.According to the people’s militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), artillery units of the Ukrainian security forces are conducting reconnaissance of the area on the front edge of the line of contact in Donbass.Tensions in the region have been escalating over the past few weeks amid Western speculations that Russia is planning an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly rejected the allegations as groundless and accused the West of planning a provocation in Donbass. The conflict in eastern Ukraine flared up in the spring of 2014 after Donetsk and Lugansk proclaimed their independence. Kiev launched a military operation against the independence-seeking forces in the country's east after the Western-backed coup in February 2014. The war resulted in the deaths of more than 30,000 people, with tens of thousands more injured, and more than 2.5 million residents displaced.

https://sputniknews.com/20220131/mercenaries-arrive-in-ukraine-disguised-as-foreign-military-instructors-lpr-head-says-1092629214.html

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, donbass