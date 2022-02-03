Registration was successful!
Multiple Casualties Reported as US Conducts 'Counterterrorism' Raid in Syria
2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing
The XXIV Olympic Winter Games, which are scheduled from 4-20 February, are kicking off in the Chinese capital. Almost 3,000 athletes from over 90 countries are participating in the games, competing in 15 various disciplines.
"You may remember that at our IOC Sessions in January and July 2020, we could already see the dark clouds of the growing politicization of sport on the horizon. We also saw that in some people's minds, the boycott ghosts of the past were rearing their ugly heads again," Bach said on Thursday in the opening speech.In December, the United States announced it would not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing Games due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from these countries will still compete in the event. China dismissed the move as an attempt to politicize sports.Beijing will host the 2022 Games from 4-20 February. The Paralympics will take place from 4-13 March.
IOC Head on Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Games: Ghosts of Past Rearing Ugly Heads Again

06:35 GMT 03.02.2022
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach gestures during a press conference following an IOC executive meeting. File photo
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach gestures during a press conference following an IOC executive meeting. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / FABRICE COFFRINI
BEIJING (Sputnik) - President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said that the past negative practice of boycotting the Olympic Games was gaining popularity again.
"You may remember that at our IOC Sessions in January and July 2020, we could already see the dark clouds of the growing politicization of sport on the horizon. We also saw that in some people's minds, the boycott ghosts of the past were rearing their ugly heads again," Bach said on Thursday in the opening speech.
In December, the United States announced it would not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing Games due to alleged human rights violations by China. The move has been supported by several allies, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Athletes from these countries will still compete in the event. China dismissed the move as an attempt to politicize sports.
Beijing will host the 2022 Games from 4-20 February. The Paralympics will take place from 4-13 March.
