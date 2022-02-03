https://sputniknews.com/20220203/giant-pandas-in-moscow-zoo-predict-winners-of-beijing-2022-winter-olympics-1092707014.html

Giant Pandas in Moscow Zoo Predict Winners of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Zhui and Dindin, the giant pandas living in the Moscow Zoo, have predicted China, Germany, Russia and the United States to be among the... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Both pandas were offered five identical empty cones with the flags of participating countries, according to the statement. Dindin chose the cones with the flags of China, Sweden, the Netherlands, Russia and Austria, and Zhui picked out Norway, Canada, the US, Switzerland and Germany.Zhui sniffed each cone and decided that Germany was the most likely candidate to win the Olympics, the statement said.The 2022 Olympic Games will be held from 4-20 February and the Paralympic Games from 4-13 March. The upcoming Games are notable for the fact that the competitions will be held simultaneously in three host zones - Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping), and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge sport).

