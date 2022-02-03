https://sputniknews.com/20220203/former-cnn-boss-zucker-had-secret-romance-with-colleague-for-over-ten-years---media-1092716578.html

Former CNN Boss Zucker Had 'Secret Romance' With Colleague for Over Ten Years - Media

Former CNN Boss Zucker Had 'Secret Romance' With Colleague for Over Ten Years - Media

The affair between Zucker and Gollust was likely revealed within CNN during the sacking of anchor Chris Cuomo, TV insiders reportedly suggest. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

As Jeff Zucker stepped down as CNN Worldwide president following a revelation that he was having an affair with a colleague, it turns out that their relationship may have lasted for years in secret, New York Post reports.According to the newspaper, multiple sources claim that Zucker and CNN Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust have been involved in a “secret romance” for over a decade, with the beginning of that affair dating back to the time when both of them were still working at NBC.They also mentioned that everyone in the TV industry is “appalled” by a claim Gollust made that the relationship in question “changed during COVID.”The newspaper also points out that, as the relationship between Zucker and Gollust progressed and the two “took vacations together, went apartment hunting and going into each other’s hotel rooms for alleged 'meetings',” Allison kept lying about the affair, accusing reporters of being “sexist” over suggestions that she was sleeping with Jeff, her boss.The relationship between Zucker and Gollust was thrust into the media spotlight in January when Radar Online published a story about the affair.Gollust, however, continued to deny that they were having an affair, and even blamed fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for allegedly planting the story, as the newspaper put it – a claim that Cuomo's lawyer reportedly denied.Some TV insiders, however, reportedly suggested that the Zucker-Gollust affair did come to light within CNN during the sacking of Cuomo.

