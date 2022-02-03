https://sputniknews.com/20220203/democrats--republicans-unite-for-war-between-russia-and-ukraine-1092700821.html

Democrats & Republicans Unite for War Between Russia and Ukraine

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Army ordering commanders to start discharging anti-vax... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

Democrats & Republicans Unite for War between Russia and Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Army ordering commanders to start discharging anti-vax soldiers “immediately,” and Biden ordering three thousand U.S. troops to Eastern Europe for Ukraine's protection.

GUESTAustin Pelli - Cohost of Fault Lines | Washington Commanders, The Russian Border Narrative, and Woke Politics in SportsManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Talking Points By the Media, Mitch McConnell, and Marketing TechniquesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Austin Pelli about the Washington Commanders football team, the corporate media's narrative on Russia, and young conservatives. Austin talked about the unpopularity around Washington, naming itself the Washington Commanders. Austin discussed the narrative of Russian aggression and conservatism among young Americans.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about Russia's borders, Republicans in support of war, and Bill Gates funding corporate media. Manila spoke on the hypocrisy of Antony Blinken and the disrespect towards Russia, after meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergeĭ Lavrov. Manila spoke on Mitch McConnell's comments in support of President Biden's Ukraine policy and US sanctions against Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

