Democrats & Republicans Unite for War Between Russia and Ukraine
Democrats & Republicans Unite for War between Russia and Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Army ordering commanders to start discharging anti-vax soldiers “immediately,” and Biden ordering three thousand U.S. troops to Eastern Europe for Ukraine's protection.
GUESTAustin Pelli - Cohost of Fault Lines | Washington Commanders, The Russian Border Narrative, and Woke Politics in SportsManila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Talking Points By the Media, Mitch McConnell, and Marketing TechniquesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Austin Pelli about the Washington Commanders football team, the corporate media's narrative on Russia, and young conservatives. Austin talked about the unpopularity around Washington, naming itself the Washington Commanders. Austin discussed the narrative of Russian aggression and conservatism among young Americans.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about Russia's borders, Republicans in support of war, and Bill Gates funding corporate media. Manila spoke on the hypocrisy of Antony Blinken and the disrespect towards Russia, after meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergeĭ Lavrov. Manila spoke on Mitch McConnell's comments in support of President Biden's Ukraine policy and US sanctions against Russia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Army ordering commanders to start discharging anti-vax soldiers “immediately,” and Biden ordering three thousand US troops to Eastern Europe for Ukraine's protection.
Austin Pelli - Cohost of Fault Lines | Washington Commanders, The Russian Border Narrative, and Woke Politics in Sports
Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | Talking Points By the Media, Mitch McConnell, and Marketing Techniques
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Austin Pelli about the Washington Commanders football team, the corporate media's narrative on Russia, and young conservatives. Austin talked about the unpopularity around Washington, naming itself the Washington Commanders. Austin discussed the narrative of Russian aggression and conservatism among young Americans.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about Russia's borders, Republicans in support of war, and Bill Gates funding corporate media. Manila spoke on the hypocrisy of Antony Blinken and the disrespect towards Russia, after meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergeĭ Lavrov. Manila spoke on Mitch McConnell's comments in support of President Biden's Ukraine policy and US sanctions against Russia.
