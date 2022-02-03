https://sputniknews.com/20220203/cnn-insider-network-should-fire-water-boy-brian-stelter-for-not-exposing-zucker-gollust-affair-1092731879.html

CNN Insider: Network Should Fire 'Water Boy' Brian Stelter for Not Exposing Zucker-Gollust Affair

The president of CNN Worldwide, Jeff Zucker, announced on Wednesday that he would immediately resign from his position after an investigation into former... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

As CNN continues to grapple with the abrupt resignation of Zucker, the network is also facing calls to hold CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter accountable for not coming forward about the executive's affair. According to the Daily Mail, a CNN insider is claiming that the "Reliable Sources" host should be fired after "he failed to report on the scoop that everyone in the office knew." Zucker and Gollust have claimed their previously undisclosed affair began during the COVID-19 pandemic, although sources have disputed the timeline of events. The insider described Stelter as a hypocrite who was considered by some as "Jeff Zucker's water boy for years." CNN's viewership has drastically declined in 2022, despite remaining among basic cable's top 10 for the highest average total day viewers. Compared to January 2021, the network dropped 77% in total primetime viewership, with an 82% decline in the key 25-54 age demographic. Former US President Donald Trump, who has maintained a contentious relationship with the cable news network, expressed in a Thursday memo that Zucker "is out because of horrible ratings," not because he was "concealing a relationship" from CNN. Trump has been railing the network's ratings since late 2021, and responded to Zucker's resignation on Wednesday by claiming the latter was "terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else.” Questions have also emerged concerning the network's decision to only oust Zucker. Sources recently told the New York Post that CNN staffers have expressed discontent over Gollust remaining in her position after "lying" about her affair with Zucker. Another insider disputed the timeline provided by Zucker and Gollust, calling the COVID romance claim "a total lie."

