International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/can-you-relate-drakes-new-photo-instantly-turned-into-meme-1092711476.html
Can You Relate? Drake's New Photo Instantly Turned Into Meme
Can You Relate? Drake's New Photo Instantly Turned Into Meme
Canadian rapper Drake is no stranger to being turned into a meme – this time, it's all about who he's following, or no longer following, on Instagram. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
If you're as famous as Drake, it's all but impossible to attend, say, a Toronto Raptors game in your hometown without being photographed and turned into a meme. This is exactly what happened to the rapper when he was recently snapped checking his phone... and no surprise, the resulting meme has gone viral, prompting a flurry of quips from netizens. Many of the jokes relate to his ex-love, Rihanna, who recently revealed she's having a baby with A$AP Rocky. "Live footage of Drake unfollowing Rihanna on Instagram," one user wrote. Drake and A$AP Rocky have performed together in the past, and given the former's past romance with Rihanna, people are speculating about how he's reacted to the baby news. Some brands even grasped a marketing opportunity.Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced they are expecting their first child earlier in the week, which is good news for baby lovers, but not so great for her fans because they'll have to wait even longer for her next album.
Can You Relate? Drake's New Photo Instantly Turned Into Meme

09:50 GMT 03.02.2022 (Updated: 10:28 GMT 03.02.2022)
Daria Bedenko
