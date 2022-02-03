https://sputniknews.com/20220203/british-royal-residences-feature-panic-rooms-that-can-withstand-poison-gas-terrorist-attacks-1092729938.html

British Royal Residences Feature Panic Rooms That Can Withstand Poison Gas, Terrorist Attacks

The panic rooms at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace reportedly come with 18-inch thick "bullet-resistant, fire-retardant steel walls".

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have a special panic room at their Kensington Palace residence, Global Citizen magazine reports.According to the media outlet, the panic room at Kensington Palace includes an escape tunnel and is equipped with an air filtration system for “guarding against biological warfare”.These shelters are meant to protect their occupants from terrorist attacks, bombs and even poison gas, and are stocked with enough food and water to allow the inhabitants within to last for about a week.

