Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220203/boris-johnsons-policy-chief-resigns-over-pms-scurrilous-savile-remark-1092725699.html
Boris Johnson's Policy Chief Resigns Over PM's 'Scurrilous' Savile Remark
Boris Johnson's Policy Chief Resigns Over PM's 'Scurrilous' Savile Remark
This resignation comes in protest over remarks made by the Prime Minister in parliament earlier this week. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-03T16:27+0000
2022-02-03T17:02+0000
uk
policy
chief
resignation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's head of policy, Munira Mirza, has resigned, Downing Street announced. On Monday, during a regular Q&amp;A in parliament, Johnson and Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, exchanged heated remarks about the "partygate" scandal. After Starmer repeatedly called on MPs to oust Johnson, the Prime Minister responded by accusing Starmer, while he was Director of Public Prosecutions, of "failing to prosecute" paedophile, sexual predator and TV personality Jimmy Savile.According to Mirza's resignation letter obtained by the Spectator, she believes that Johnson's remark "was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case” of child sexual abuse. Johnson tried to clarify his remarks on Thursday by saying he had been "talking not about the leader of the opposition’s personal record when he was director of public prosecutions", adding that he totally understands that Starmer "had nothing to do personally with those decisions". However, this clarification did not convince Mirza, who reportedly wrote: "You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave." She added that it was “so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the leader of the opposition”.Munira Mirza, 44, has worked with Boris Johnson for more than 14 years and was deputy mayor for Education and Culture when he was mayor of London.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, policy, chief, resignation

Boris Johnson's Policy Chief Resigns Over PM's 'Scurrilous' Savile Remark

16:27 GMT 03.02.2022 (Updated: 17:02 GMT 03.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
This resignation comes in protest over remarks made by the Prime Minister in parliament earlier this week.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's head of policy, Munira Mirza, has resigned, Downing Street announced.
"We are very sorry Munira has left No 10 and are grateful for her service and contribution to government ... Andrew Griffith MP [Member of Parliament] has been appointed Head of the No 10 Policy Unit and will work across government and with MPs as we continue to deliver and expand on our ambitious policy agenda," a spokesman for Johnson's office said.
On Monday, during a regular Q&A in parliament, Johnson and Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, exchanged heated remarks about the "partygate" scandal. After Starmer repeatedly called on MPs to oust Johnson, the Prime Minister responded by accusing Starmer, while he was Director of Public Prosecutions, of "failing to prosecute" paedophile, sexual predator and TV personality Jimmy Savile.
According to Mirza's resignation letter obtained by the Spectator, she believes that Johnson's remark "was an inappropriate and partisan reference to a horrendous case” of child sexual abuse.
Johnson tried to clarify his remarks on Thursday by saying he had been "talking not about the leader of the opposition’s personal record when he was director of public prosecutions", adding that he totally understands that Starmer "had nothing to do personally with those decisions".
However, this clarification did not convince Mirza, who reportedly wrote: "You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave." She added that it was “so desperately sad that you let yourself down by making a scurrilous accusation against the leader of the opposition”.
Munira Mirza, 44, has worked with Boris Johnson for more than 14 years and was deputy mayor for Education and Culture when he was mayor of London.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese