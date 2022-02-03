https://sputniknews.com/20220203/black-marlin-stabs-indian-fisherman-to-death-in-bay-of-bengal-1092713337.html

Black Marlin Stabs Indian Fisherman to Death in Bay of Bengal

As Marlin are in such high demand, fishermen risk their life to catch the fish that can swim at up to 80 miles per hour. 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

A giant Black Marlin impaled a fisherman in the Bay of Bengal, killing the 40-year-old Molli Joganna on the spot in what is believed to be the first time such a thing has happened. The incident occurred on Wednesday as a team of six fishermen were taking part in a deep-sea hunt. When they were 60 nautical miles away from the Vizag shore, they were delighted when their net captured the 70kg Black Marlin.But victory quickly turned to tragedy.Joganna’s colleagues tried to rescue him, but they could not save him because of massive bleeding. Police said it was the first case of such a killing by fish.The eastern coast of India has plenty of Marlin which come close to the shore between November and February.

