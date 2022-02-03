https://sputniknews.com/20220203/bjp-scorns-telangana-state-chiefs-claim-that-india-needs-new-constitution-1092706783.html
BJP Scorns Telangana State Chief's Claim That India Needs New Constitution
BJP Scorns Telangana State Chief's Claim That India Needs New Constitution
Opposition parties in the Indian state of Telangana have been united in their contempt for recent remarks made by local chief Kalvakuntia Chandrashekar Rao who said that he firmly believes there is an urgent need for a new constitution to be drafted for the country.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a state-wide protest in Telangana on Thursday against the opinion expressed by state chief and leader of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, Kalvakuntia Chandrashekar Rao, that "a new constitution of the country" ought to be drafted.Leader of the Telangana chapter of the BJP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleged that Rao, popularly known as KCR, has mooted such a plan because he is unable to tolerate Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) getting elected to parliament and legislative assemblies.The Congress party - usually at daggers drawn with the BJP - has also strongly objected to KCR's suggestion that the constitution be changed. Congress lawmaker Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said it would be better instead to change Rao and his feudal mindset, rather than the constitution that guarantees freedom and equality to all.Congress' leader in the state, Anumula Revanth Reddy, has also announced a 48-hour protest from Thursday, and has called upon the party to participate in large numbers.The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also expressed disquiet and rebuked KCR. The party's state coordinator, Repalle Shiva Praveen Kumar, said that the constitution is not KCR’s property and he should apologise for his demand.“The constitution of India has been responsible for making India great over the past 75 years. How can KCR say that there needs to be a change? Does he want to change the constitution so that people's land can continue to be exploited and dynastic rule can be perpetuated in Telangana? Or would he turn a blind eye to the unbridled corruption of his officials?” Kumar asked.The sharp reactions from all opposition parties in the state came after Telangana state chief on Tuesday favoured drafting a new constitution, claiming that successive federal governments have taken away the powers of states and others.
BJP Scorns Telangana State Chief's Claim That India Needs New Constitution
Opposition parties in the Indian state of Telangana have been united in their contempt for recent remarks made by local chief Kalvakuntia Chandrashekar Rao who said that he firmly believes there is an urgent need for a new constitution to be drafted for the country.
