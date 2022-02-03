https://sputniknews.com/20220203/beijing-olympics-covid-19-vaccines--cooperation-putin-offers-insights-into-russian-chinese-ties-1092702457.html

Beijing Olympics, COVID-19 Vaccines & Cooperation: Putin Offers Insights Into Russian-Chinese Ties

Ahead of the start of the Beijing Olympics and his looming visit to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered insight into the Russian-Chinese...

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Russia and China's "unprecedented level" of "comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation" in an article for the Xinhua news agency that was published ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics.Dated February 3, the early-released article sees the Russian president emphasize that the Chinese experience will pave the way for Beijing to host the Winter Olympics at the highest level, as they are slated to kick off on Friday."Our Chinese friends have done tremendous work to prepare well for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," Putin wrote.The Russian president also addressed attempts by foreign powers to politicize sports, a move that he stressed was in complete opposition to the spirit of the Olympic games."Sadly, attempts by a number of countries to politicize sports for their selfish interests have recently intensified. This is fundamentally wrong and contrary to the very spirit and principles of the Olympic Charter," Putin wrote."The power and greatness of sports are that they bring people together, give moments of triumph and national pride as well as delight with fair, just and unwavering competition."He further noted that these approaches are shared by most countries participating in the international Olympic movement. Venturing into the use of doping in sports, Putin condemned the practice but also stated that officials' practice of collective punishment was entirely unacceptable.Talks With Chinese PresidentWith Russia and China expected to hold talks in the near future, Putin remarked in the Xinhua article that his upcoming discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping would focus on the development of business ties between the two nations."I will thoroughly discuss key issues on the bilateral, regional, and global agendas. It is symbolic that our meeting will take place during the Spring Festival – the Chinese Lunar New Year. After all, as the Chinese saying goes, 'make your whole year's plan in the spring,'" the article reads."The development of business ties will certainly be given special attention. There is every opportunity for this as our countries have substantial financial, industrial, technological and human resources allowing us to successfully resolve long-term development issues."He added that the coordination of foreign policy between Russia and China is based on similar approaches to solving global and regional issues."Our countries are close neighbors bound by centuries-old traditions of friendship and trust. We highly appreciate that Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, entering a new era, has reached an unprecedented level and become a model of efficiency, responsibility, and aspiration for the future. Last year, we celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.""The basic principles and guidelines for joint work were defined by our two countries in the treaty, which include first and foremost, equality, consideration of one another's interests, freedom from political and ideological circumstances as well as from the vestiges of the past," he continued.Putin said that the principles acted on by the two countries consistently build, year after year in the spirit of continuity, to deepen political dialogue. "Despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we are striving to build the capacity of economic partnerships and expand people-to-people exchanges," he wrote.Cooperation on International Trade & Space EndeavorsGearing toward the financial partnership between the two countries, Putin pointed out that the Russo-Chinese trade had reached $140 billion in 2021, a new record."At the end of 2021, the volume of mutual trade increased by more than a third, exceeding the record level of 140 billion US dollars. We are well on the way towards our goal of increasing the volume of trade to 200 billion US dollars a year," Putin said in the article. "A number of important initiatives are being implemented in the investment, manufacturing, and agro-industrial sectors. In particular, the portfolio of the Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation includes 65 projects worth over $120 billion. This is about collaboration in such industries as mining and mineral processing, infrastructure construction, and agriculture.""We also have convergent positions on international trade issues. We advocate maintaining an open, transparent and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system based on the rules of the World Trade Organization," Putin said, adding, "We support restoring global supply chains. Back in March 2020, Russia proposed an initiative on 'green trade corridors' that excludes any sanctions, political and administrative barriers. Its implementation is a useful aid to overcoming the economic consequences of the pandemic."Russia also sees prospects for developing space cooperation with China, including the creation of an International Lunar Research Station, Putin acknowledged in his remarks, which come as the International Space Station is scheduled to be flown into the southern Pacific Ocean in 2030, once it is officially retired.The Russian president also indicated that he has no doubt Russia and China will catch up on humanitarian cooperation lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic."Russia and China are countries with thousands of years of unique traditions and celebrated cultural heritage. Interest in Russian and Chinese cultures is high in both and other countries. It is true that in the last two years the number of tourists, joint big-scale events and direct contacts between our citizens has reduced due to the pandemic," Putin said.Touching on Russia's production of its COVID-19 vaccines, Putin stated that he anticipates Chinese and Russian cooperation in the endeavor continue to grow.In a December 2021 interview with Sputnik, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanui underscored that the "Sino-Russian cooperation related to vaccines against the novel coronavirus is close and effective."At the time, Zhang noted that the Russian Direct Investment Fund had signed several agreements with Chinese manufacturers to produce some 150 million vaccine doses in China annually.

