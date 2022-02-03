https://sputniknews.com/20220203/armenian-parliament-to-pick-next-president-in-march-prime-minister-says-1092709874.html

Armenian Parliament to Pick Next President in March, Prime Minister Says

Armenian Parliament to Pick Next President in March, Prime Minister Says

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - The Armenian parliament to elect the next president in March, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday.

"I hope that before the election in March, you will fully fulfill the duties of the minister of high-tech industry and during this period we will work effectively," Pashinyan, addressing the pro-government presidential candidate, Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan, at a government meeting.The official added that Khachaturyan's candidacy was put forward by 65 lawmakers, which makes him presidential hopeful.Parliament President Alen Simonyan is currently serving as the acting president of the country. His predecessor, Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation from the post last month after four years in office due to inability to influence policy decisions in the country.

