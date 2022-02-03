https://sputniknews.com/20220203/argentina-president-its-necessary-to-end-dependence-on-us-develop-cooperation-with-russia-1092716217.html

Argentina President: It's Necessary to End Dependence on US, Develop Cooperation With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Argentina's large external debt rose largely because of the United States, so Buenos Aires needs to get rid of dependence on Washington and... 03.02.2022, Sputnik International

The President said that Argentina is now facing a difficult situation due to a serious external debt, and the economic situation is also difficult. Since the 1990s, Argentina has been oriented towards the US and the country's economy, in many respects, has depended on the US and on the relationship between Buenos Aires and Washington, he said, noting that "the debt to the IMF also arose because of these relations."Cooperation with Argentina may provide Russia with a number of opportunities to develop cooperation with other Latin American countries, Fernandez also said."I think that Argentina, to some extent, can become the gateway for Russia to Latin America. We could be a springboard for you to develop cooperation with Latin American countries," Fernandez said ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.He believes that Argentina and Russia have a significant reserve for deepening and expanding cooperation and they can work well in many areas.

