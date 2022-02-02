https://sputniknews.com/20220202/with-over-96-vaccination-rate-us-army-will-begin-discharging-soldiers-who-refuse-covid-shot-1092697806.html

With Over 96% Vaccination Rate, US Army Will Begin Discharging Soldiers Who Refuse Covid Shot

The US Army said on Wednesday that soldiers who refuse to be inoculated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, will be discharged from the service... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

"Army readiness depends on soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation’s wars,” US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a Wednesday statement. "Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness."The Army began mandating Covid vaccination last September, giving active duty soldiers until December 15, 2021, to get fully vaccinated and National Guard units, the US Army’s militia reserve force, until June 30, 2022. By the December deadline, 96% of the 478,000-strong active duty force had elected to get their Covid inoculation shots.While the Army has relieved two battalion commanders and four other Regular Army leaders of their command posts, and issued general officer written reprimands to 3,073 other soldiers, the service hasn’t parted with anyone solely for refusing a Covid vaccine shot. However, now that will begin to change.A new Army directive lays out for commanders the process of discharging those who refuse to comply with the mandate “as expeditiously as possible.”The Army’s timetable has lagged behind other services, which had earlier vaccination deadlines and began kicking out refusals last year.While the number of vaccine refusals in the US military is small at 1-2% of the force - much smaller than in the US population at large, where about 15% have still not gotten a single shot - the phenomenon has nonetheless attracted the attention of academics.The article found several reasons for the hesitancy, including misinformation, mistrust of public institutions, both military and nonmilitary, and personalization of risk - that is, how dangerous they consider their inaction to be.However, while studies across the US public have highlighted distinct disparities in vaccination rates by political affiliation, with almost 91% of Democrats being vaccinated but only about 60% of Republicans, the CFR explicitly rejected that finding, claiming “there is no data to support that assumption.”The US Department of Defense requires a wide array of vaccinations of its service members, many of which are common in US society, such as chickenpox, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus-diphtheria, and meningitis, but also vaccination against various other more exotic or uncommon illnesses, depending on the risk and occupation. Some of those can include anthrax, rabies, smallpox, typhoid fever, yellow fever, and Haemophilus influenzae type B.

