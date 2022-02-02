https://sputniknews.com/20220202/whoopi-goldbergs-apology-for-antisemitism-reveals-double-standards-on-tv-meghan-mccain-says-1092680870.html

Whoopi Goldberg's Apology For Antisemitism Reveals 'Double Standards' on TV, Meghan McCain Says

Whoopi Goldberg's Apology For Antisemitism Reveals 'Double Standards' on TV, Meghan McCain Says

Earlier this week, Goldberg's remark made during The View talk show, which she co-hosted, prompted a public outcry and resulted in her being suspended from the... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T16:29+0000

2022-02-02T16:29+0000

2022-02-02T16:27+0000

us

meghan mccain

whoopi goldberg

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/02/1092689549_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_7ca870b140086281f79891207e1233a4.jpg

American TV personality and author Meghan McCain, who used to co-host The View talk show on ABC and who describes herself as an activist against antisemitism, wrote a column for the Daily Mail in which she reflects on the incident with Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust remarks. According to McCain, during her time working at The View, she became "deeply engaged as an activist against the growing rise of antisemitism in America." "What Whoopi said yesterday was too serious to avoid addressing it," she wrote.After offering some data revealing that antisemitism has been on the rise in the US in recent years, McCain says that "bigotry toward the Jewish people is not just tolerated but defended."According to her, "the truth of the Holocaust, who it targeted and why, deserves to be known and understood by all."McCain believes that there is a need to "take a hard look at... why some liberal hosts are held to an entirely different standard than anyone else." She recollects other remarks previously made by Whoopi at "The View", adding that "with age and status comes protection at The View." "There's a double, triple, and even quadruple standard if you are conservative," says McCain.She suggests dedicating an entire segment to the show to discuss why the remarks made by Goldberg were "deeply offensive and dangerous". On Monday, actress Whoopie Goldberg and her co-hosts on The View were discussing the ban of Art Spiegelman's Maus by the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee for "inappropriate language" and nude images. Goldberg said "the Holocaust was not about race but about man's inhumanity to man", which caused a fiery backlash from Jewish organisations in the US. She later apologised for her remark but ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the next day that Golberg would be suspended from the show for two weeks.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, meghan mccain, whoopi goldberg