Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From 'The View' for Two Weeks Over Holocaust Remarks

© AP Photo / Antonio Calanni American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni

Subscribe

Being updated

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from the daytime talk show The View for remarks she made regarding the holocaust. The Academy Award winning actress has faced significant backlash for saying "the holocaust isn't about race" on a live broadcast.