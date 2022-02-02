Registration was successful!
International
Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From 'The View' for Two Weeks Over Holocaust Remarks
Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From 'The View' for Two Weeks Over Holocaust Remarks
Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from the daytime talk show The View for remarks she made regarding the holocaust. The Academy Award winning...
Whoopi Goldberg Suspended From 'The View' for Two Weeks Over Holocaust Remarks

02:40 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 02:48 GMT 02.02.2022)
© AP Photo / Antonio CalanniAmerican actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
American actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for photographers at the 2020 Pirelli Calendar event in Verona, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
Being updated
Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from the daytime talk show The View for remarks she made regarding the holocaust. The Academy Award winning actress has faced significant backlash for saying "the holocaust isn't about race" on a live broadcast.
