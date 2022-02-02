https://sputniknews.com/20220202/us-to-send-warship-fighter-jets-to-uae-after-yemens-houthis-attacks-reports-say-1092675546.html

US to Send Warship, Fighter Jets to UAE After Yemen's Houthis Attacks, Reports Say

US to Send Warship, Fighter Jets to UAE After Yemen's Houthis Attacks, Reports Say

On 1 February, the Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement said that it had attacked the UAE's operational headquarters in Yemen's southern province of Shabwa... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

The United States will deploy a guided missile destroyer and fighter jets to defend the United Arab Emirates amid missile attacks by Yemen's Houthis, a US statement said.The deployment will "assist the UAE against the current threat", the US embassy in the UAE said.The move comes after a phone call between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, according to the embassy.Since the start of January, the Houthis have carried out several attacks against the UAE. Earlier, UAE air defence intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis, the remains of which fell in the Abu Dhabi area.Earlier in January, several Houthi drones also targeted the UAE capital, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, killing three people and injuring six others. The Houthi rebels say their attacks were launched in retaliation for the UAE's involvement in hostilities against the movement in Yemen.The conflict between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and UAE joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land, and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. Despite the fact that the UAE previously announced the end of participation in military operations in Yemen, they left their military personnel at the bases they established at Yemeni ports.

