Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/us-to-send-warship-fighter-jets-to-uae-after-yemens-houthis-attacks-reports-say-1092675546.html
US to Send Warship, Fighter Jets to UAE After Yemen's Houthis Attacks, Reports Say
US to Send Warship, Fighter Jets to UAE After Yemen's Houthis Attacks, Reports Say
On 1 February, the Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement said that it had attacked the UAE's operational headquarters in Yemen's southern province of Shabwa... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T06:30+0000
2022-02-02T07:09+0000
middle east
us
uae
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083488367_0:246:2764:1801_1920x0_80_0_0_22cc5ef4d6dd386918a505c8ac9b3deb.jpg
The United States will deploy a guided missile destroyer and fighter jets to defend the United Arab Emirates amid missile attacks by Yemen's Houthis, a US statement said.The deployment will "assist the UAE against the current threat", the US embassy in the UAE said.The move comes after a phone call between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, according to the embassy.Since the start of January, the Houthis have carried out several attacks against the UAE. Earlier, UAE air defence intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis, the remains of which fell in the Abu Dhabi area.Earlier in January, several Houthi drones also targeted the UAE capital, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, killing three people and injuring six others. The Houthi rebels say their attacks were launched in retaliation for the UAE's involvement in hostilities against the movement in Yemen.The conflict between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and UAE joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land, and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. Despite the fact that the UAE previously announced the end of participation in military operations in Yemen, they left their military personnel at the bases they established at Yemeni ports.
us
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083488367_18:0:2747:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9e58e5c0c3e9a6b381ce8352f5d02477.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, us, uae

US to Send Warship, Fighter Jets to UAE After Yemen's Houthis Attacks, Reports Say

06:30 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 07:09 GMT 02.02.2022)
© Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. GonzalesThe Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) transits the Taiwan Strait while conducting routine underway operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales
Subscribe
On 1 February, the Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthis) movement said that it had attacked the UAE's operational headquarters in Yemen's southern province of Shabwa with a ballistic missile.
The United States will deploy a guided missile destroyer and fighter jets to defend the United Arab Emirates amid missile attacks by Yemen's Houthis, a US statement said.
The deployment will "assist the UAE against the current threat", the US embassy in the UAE said.
The move comes after a phone call between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, according to the embassy.
Since the start of January, the Houthis have carried out several attacks against the UAE. Earlier, UAE air defence intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis, the remains of which fell in the Abu Dhabi area.
Earlier in January, several Houthi drones also targeted the UAE capital, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, killing three people and injuring six others. The Houthi rebels say their attacks were launched in retaliation for the UAE's involvement in hostilities against the movement in Yemen.
The conflict between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and UAE joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land, and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. Despite the fact that the UAE previously announced the end of participation in military operations in Yemen, they left their military personnel at the bases they established at Yemeni ports.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese