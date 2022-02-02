https://sputniknews.com/20220202/us-senator-vows-to-press-officials-at-secret-briefing-on-conducting-strikes-in-afghanistan-1092671684.html

US Senator Vows to Press Officials at Secret Briefing on Conducting Strikes in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Jim Inhofe, promised to press US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will hold a classified briefing on Afghanistan with Blinken and Austin on Wednesday morning.Inhofe also said he will seek an update on the number of Americans still in Afghanistan since the mass exodus in August.As part of the Doha pact, the Taliban provided the US with assurances that it would not become a terrorist safe haven.In December, the Afghanistan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar told Sputnik that the Taliban* grants al-Qaeda* and Islamic State* fighters Afghan passports. The practice is a signal that terrorism is being legalized there, the ambassador said.The terrorist threat to the US homeland from externally-directed attacks is at its lowest since September 11, 2001, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism Milancy Harris told the US House of Representatives in December. However, the United States still faces a number of terrorist groups committed to targeting its interests and personnel abroad, Harris added.* A terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states

