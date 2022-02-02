https://sputniknews.com/20220202/us-department-of-state-spokesman-holds-press-briefing-1092693073.html

US Department of State Spokesman Holds Press Briefing

US Department of State Spokesman Holds Press Briefing

The move comes after Spanish daily newspaper El Pais published an alleged leak of the response the US and NATO made to Russia's security proposals. 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T19:11+0000

2022-02-02T19:11+0000

2022-02-02T19:11+0000

russia-nato row on european security

us

u.s. department of state

ukraine

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082258199_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9039ce7b894a734b78aa643733d8442f.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where Ned Price, spokesman to the US Department of State, is briefing the press briefing on Wednesday, 2 February.The event is taking place as the row between Russia, NATO and the US continues over European security and Ukraine in particular. Earlier on Wednesday, El Pais published the response the US and NATO made to Russia's security guarantee proposals, first drafted in December in an attempt to de-escalate tensions with the bloc over European security.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

US Department of State Holds Briefing After Lavrov-Blinken Phone Talks US Department of State Holds Briefing After Lavrov-Blinken Phone Talks 2022-02-02T19:11+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, u.s. department of state, ukraine, russia, видео