International
LIVE: US Department of State Spokesman Holds Press Briefing
- Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
Russia-NATO Row on European Security
Russia proposed draft agreements on security guarantees for NATO and the US in late 2021 requesting the alliance not to expand eastward as Moscow considers such a move a threat to its national security. NATO insists it will not allow its "Open Door" policy to be slammed shut.
The move comes after Spanish daily newspaper El Pais published an alleged leak of the response the US and NATO made to Russia's security proposals. 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T19:11+0000
2022-02-02T19:11+0000
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where Ned Price, spokesman to the US Department of State, is briefing the press briefing on Wednesday, 2 February.The event is taking place as the row between Russia, NATO and the US continues over European security and Ukraine in particular. Earlier on Wednesday, El Pais published the response the US and NATO made to Russia's security guarantee proposals, first drafted in December in an attempt to de-escalate tensions with the bloc over European security.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
us, u.s. department of state, ukraine, russia

US Department of State Spokesman Holds Press Briefing

19:11 GMT 02.02.2022
The move comes after Spanish daily newspaper El Pais published an alleged leak of the response the US and NATO made to Russia's security proposals.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where Ned Price, spokesman to the US Department of State, is briefing the press briefing on Wednesday, 2 February.
The event is taking place as the row between Russia, NATO and the US continues over European security and Ukraine in particular.
Earlier on Wednesday, El Pais published the response the US and NATO made to Russia's security guarantee proposals, first drafted in December in an attempt to de-escalate tensions with the bloc over European security.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
