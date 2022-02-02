US Department of State Spokesman Holds Press Briefing

Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where Ned Price, spokesman to the US Department of State, is briefing the press briefing on Wednesday, 2 February.The event is taking place as the row between Russia, NATO and the US continues over European security and Ukraine in particular. Earlier on Wednesday, El Pais published the response the US and NATO made to Russia's security guarantee proposals, first drafted in December in an attempt to de-escalate tensions with the bloc over European security.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
US Department of State Holds Briefing After Lavrov-Blinken Phone Talks
The move comes after Spanish daily newspaper El Pais published an alleged leak of the response the US and NATO made to Russia's security proposals.
Watch a live broadcast from Washington DC where Ned Price, spokesman to the US Department of State, is briefing the press briefing on Wednesday, 2 February.
The event is taking place as the row between Russia, NATO and the US continues over European security and Ukraine in particular.
Earlier on Wednesday, El Pais published the response the US and NATO made to Russia's security guarantee proposals, first drafted in December in an attempt to de-escalate tensions with the bloc over European security.