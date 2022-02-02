https://sputniknews.com/20220202/us-athlete-faces-heat-for-decision-to-compete-for-china-in-2022-beijing-olympics-1092676081.html

US Athlete Faces Heat for Decision to Compete for China in 2022 Beijing Olympics

American-Chinese professional skier Eileen Gu, who is viewed as one of Olympic gold favourites, announced back in 2019 that she was not going to compete for... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

The decision by skier Eileen Gu to compete for China at the upcoming 2022 Beijing Olympic has been criticised by her fellow American skiers as "opportunistic".Jen Hudak, a former Winter X Games gold medalist for the USA women’s team, shared her discontent with the New York Post, saying that Gu, born in the US but brought by her Beijing-native mother, would not reach the athletic level she has now somewhere else.She reminded that Gu, despite her Chinese heritage, is "from California, not from China, and her decision [to ski for China] seems opportunistic".Hudak acknowledges Gu's professionalism and impressive portfolio of skiing achievements, saying that Gu "can be the Tony Hawk of winter sports in China”. Her and others' disappointment in Gu's decision is understandable, since the young skier is considered as a favourite to claim at least three gold medals at the upcoming Olympics.Gu announced that she would be switching sides to join the Chinese on social media in 2019, saying it would be a perfect "opportunity to help inspire millions of young people where my mom was born". However, many US critics have viewed her decision as "political", not driven by an urge to inspire youth.Gu's decision has also drawn controversy because she is a US citizen, and China is known to not accept dual citizenship. By siding with Beijing at the upcoming Olympics, many have suggested, Gu may have indicated that she has relinquished her US passport - even though the athlete herself has not commented on this.The young US-born athlete speaks both English and Mandarin fluently, and she also plays piano and does modelling; recently, she signed a contract with Victoria Secret. After competing in Beijing, she plans to attend Stanford. Additionally, she is a vocal anti-Asian racism activist.Her decision, having drawn so much controversy in the United States, was warmly welcomed in China. According to the New York Post, Gu has been endorsed by the Chinese government, and is to receive financial support from Beijing as well.In China, Gu enjoys wide popularity; there she's called Gu Ailing, or "the snow princess". Still, she spends large amounts of time in the United States, having secured contracts with several American brands; apart from Victoria Secret, she has deals with Tiffany's and Cadillac.

