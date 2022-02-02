https://sputniknews.com/20220202/us-and-russia-clash-at-un-with-cold-war-era-remarks-1092684283.html
US and Russia Clash at UN with Cold War Era Remarks
US and Russia Clash at UN with Cold War Era Remarks
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Biden's possibility of hitting a roadblock while the Senate votes for the next... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
U.S. and Russia Clash at U.N. with Cold War Era Remarks
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Biden's possibility of hitting a roadblock while the Senate votes for the next Supreme Court justice, the U.S. sending words of war to Russia at the U.N., and NYC sending mixed signals on what it means to be tough on crime.
Guests:

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Biden's SCOTUS Nomination Balances on Knife's Edge

Michael Maloof - Former Security Analyst | U.S. and Russia Clash at U.N. with Cold War Era Remarks

Michael Goodwin - Columnist, NYPost | NYC Sending Mixed Signals on What 'Tough on Crime' Really Means

In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about Donald Trump's odds of getting another GOP nomination, Democrats' prospects of getting a SCOTUS nominee confirmed, and Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis seeking FBI protection after 'alarming' remarks by Trump at a rally in Texas.

In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Michael Maloof for a discussion on the aggressive rhetoric from the US to Russia at the UN after Ukraine implored Washington to tone down the hysterics surrounding a so-called imminent attack from Moscow.

In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about how public policy will evolve as COVID-19 turns into an endemic disease. We also talked about NYC's newly elected District Attorney and Mayor taking opposing stances for what being 'tough on crime' means.
US and Russia Clash at UN with Cold War Era Remarks
12:09 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 02.02.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Biden's possibility of hitting a roadblock while the Senate votes for the next Supreme Court justice, the US sending words of war to Russia at the UN, and NYC sending mixed signals on what it means to be tough on crime.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Biden's SCOTUS Nomination Balances on Knife's Edge
Michael Maloof - Former Security Analyst | U.S. and Russia Clash at U.N. with Cold War Era Remarks
Michael Goodwin - Columnist, NYPost | NYC Sending Mixed Signals on What 'Tough on Crime' Really Means
In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about Donald Trump's odds of getting another GOP nomination, Democrats' prospects of getting a SCOTUS nominee confirmed, and Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis seeking FBI protection after 'alarming' remarks by Trump at a rally in Texas.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Michael Maloof for a discussion on the aggressive rhetoric from the US to Russia at the UN after Ukraine implored Washington to tone down the hysterics surrounding a so-called imminent attack from Moscow.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about how public policy will evolve as COVID-19 turns into an endemic disease. We also talked about NYC's newly elected District Attorney and Mayor taking opposing stances for what being 'tough on crime' means.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com