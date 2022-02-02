Registration was successful!
LIVE: UK PM Johnson Faces Questions About Ukraine and Sue Gray's Report at the House of Commons
US and Russia Clash at UN with Cold War Era Remarks
US and Russia Clash at UN with Cold War Era Remarks
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Biden's possibility of hitting a roadblock while the Senate votes for the next... 02.02.2022
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Biden's possibility of hitting a roadblock while the Senate votes for the next Supreme Court justice, the U.S. sending words of war to Russia at the U.N., and NYC sending mixed signals on what it means to be tough on crime.
Guests:Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Biden's SCOTUS Nomination Balances on Knife's EdgeMichael Maloof - Former Security Analyst | U.S. and Russia Clash at U.N. with Cold War Era RemarksMichael Goodwin - Columnist, NYPost | NYC Sending Mixed Signals on What 'Tough on Crime' Really MeansIn the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about Donald Trump's odds of getting another GOP nomination, Democrats' prospects of getting a SCOTUS nominee confirmed, and Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis seeking FBI protection after 'alarming' remarks by Trump at a rally in Texas.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Michael Maloof for a discussion on the aggressive rhetoric from the US to Russia at the UN after Ukraine implored Washington to tone down the hysterics surrounding a so-called imminent attack from Moscow.In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about how public policy will evolve as COVID-19 turns into an endemic disease. We also talked about NYC's newly elected District Attorney and Mayor taking opposing stances for what being 'tough on crime' means.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
russia, ukraine, us, scotus, nyc, fault lines, covid-19

US and Russia Clash at UN with Cold War Era Remarks

12:09 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 12:16 GMT 02.02.2022)
U.S. and Russia Clash at U.N. with Cold War Era Remarks
Jamarl Thomas
Austin Pelli
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about Biden's possibility of hitting a roadblock while the Senate votes for the next Supreme Court justice, the US sending words of war to Russia at the UN, and NYC sending mixed signals on what it means to be tough on crime.
Guests:
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Biden's SCOTUS Nomination Balances on Knife's Edge
Michael Maloof - Former Security Analyst | U.S. and Russia Clash at U.N. with Cold War Era Remarks
Michael Goodwin - Columnist, NYPost | NYC Sending Mixed Signals on What 'Tough on Crime' Really Means
In the first hour, Ted Rall joined the show to talk about Donald Trump's odds of getting another GOP nomination, Democrats' prospects of getting a SCOTUS nominee confirmed, and Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis seeking FBI protection after 'alarming' remarks by Trump at a rally in Texas.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Michael Maloof for a discussion on the aggressive rhetoric from the US to Russia at the UN after Ukraine implored Washington to tone down the hysterics surrounding a so-called imminent attack from Moscow.
In the third hour, Michael Goodwin joined the conversation to talk about how public policy will evolve as COVID-19 turns into an endemic disease. We also talked about NYC's newly elected District Attorney and Mayor taking opposing stances for what being 'tough on crime' means.
