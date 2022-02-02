https://sputniknews.com/20220202/uk-navy-ship-tracking-two-russian-vessels-in-english-channel-defence-ministry-says-1092680176.html

UK Navy Ship Tracking Two Russian Vessels in English Channel, Defence Ministry Says

UK Navy Ship Tracking Two Russian Vessels in English Channel, Defence Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A UK warship has been tracking two Russian naval vessels passing through the English Channel amid increasing tensions in Russia-West... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-02T09:57+0000

2022-02-02T09:57+0000

2022-02-02T09:57+0000

russia

english channel

uk

navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106176/19/1061761989_0:116:3229:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_301dea6c2dd1db9010cf94d2736eeac8.jpg

"As part of a unified response with our allies, the Royal Navy monitor the presence of Russian naval ships as they transit through the English Channel," a spokesperson for the UK defence ministry said, as quoted by British newspaper Mirror.According to the spokesperson, monitoring ships is a "normal response."On Monday, the French army said that it had monitored Russia's Soobrazitelniy and Stoykiy corvettes as they left the port of the exclaved Russian city of Kaliningrad to conduct combat exercises. Later, the French military tweeted that it had handed over the tracking of the Russian ships to UK frigate HMS Argyll and US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.

russia

english channel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, english channel, uk, navy