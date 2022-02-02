Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/trump-says-would-like-to-see-transcript-of-biden-zelenskyy-phone-call-1092678497.html
Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Zelenskyy Phone Call
Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Zelenskyy Phone Call
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said he would like to take a look at the transcript of the telephone conversation between US President Joe... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-02T08:35+0000
2022-02-02T08:35+0000
joe biden
donald trump
world
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092666055_0:55:3073:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_2e1960a320679d4608d59574e5ebe1cb.jpg
"It'd be interesting to see [a transcript of] the call. I suspect that the call was pretty much like they say, but it's not gonna change anything, not gonna change anything. But it certainly would be really interesting to see it," Trump said in an interview with the Newsmax broadcaster.The US is "going to hell" under Biden's presidency, Trump further opined. According to the former president, Biden has caused enormous damage to the United States, especially with regard to the inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and "the military embarrassment" in Afghanistan. Biden's policy has also led to the worsening of US relations with Russia and China, Trump noted.A CNN correspondent tweeted after last week's call, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that Biden told Zelenskyy that Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine was "certain once the ground freezes" and warned Zelenskyy that Kiev might be "sacked." US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne already dismissed the claim as false.In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/01/1092666055_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b76685da267641a29f3fb8c15fd0b31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, world, volodymyr zelensky

Trump Says Would Like to See Transcript of Biden-Zelenskyy Phone Call

08:35 GMT 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURAFILE PHOTO: Donald Trump holds a rally in Conroe, Texas
FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump holds a rally in Conroe, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said he would like to take a look at the transcript of the telephone conversation between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that took place on 27 January and was focused on tensions at the Russian-Ukrainian border.
"It'd be interesting to see [a transcript of] the call. I suspect that the call was pretty much like they say, but it's not gonna change anything, not gonna change anything. But it certainly would be really interesting to see it," Trump said in an interview with the Newsmax broadcaster.
The US is "going to hell" under Biden's presidency, Trump further opined. According to the former president, Biden has caused enormous damage to the United States, especially with regard to the inflation, the COVID-19 pandemic and "the military embarrassment" in Afghanistan. Biden's policy has also led to the worsening of US relations with Russia and China, Trump noted.
"You can add up five presidents, they haven't done the damage this man [Biden] has done last year," he added.
A CNN correspondent tweeted after last week's call, citing a senior Ukrainian official, that Biden told Zelenskyy that Russia's alleged invasion of Ukraine was "certain once the ground freezes" and warned Zelenskyy that Kiev might be "sacked." US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne already dismissed the claim as false.
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.
Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at covering Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese