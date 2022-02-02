Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220202/tim-cooks-california-house-appears-to-be-fully-blurred-on-apple-and-google-maps-1092673654.html
Tim Cook's California House Appears to be Fully Blurred on Apple and Google Maps
Tim Cook's California House Appears to be Fully Blurred on Apple and Google Maps
The development is deemed to be linked with reports of a 45-year-old woman stalking Apple's CEO for more than a year and even trying to break into his house.
tim cook, world

Tim Cook's California House Appears to be Fully Blurred on Apple and Google Maps

06:17 GMT 02.02.2022
© AP Photo / Richard DrewApple CEO Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
The development is deemed to be linked with reports of a 45-year-old woman stalking Apple's CEO for more than a year and even trying to break into his house.
Apple Maps and Google Maps have hidden Apple CEO Tim Cook's house on panoramic maps in Palo Alto, California, according to the AppleInsider.
Now, instead of the image of the house, users of Google Maps and Apple Maps will see a blurred image. On Google maps, the building can still be seen from above, but the house appears blurred when users zoomed in.
This was reportedly done for the security of the Apple CEO. Cook's home was obscured after an incident when a 45-year-old woman broke in.
The woman pursued Cook for a year, and also stated that she was his wife and had given birth to twins from him. After the incident, the woman was banned from travelling within 200 yards of Cook or any other Apple employees, or entering any Apple property or Cook's home.
