Teen Shaking Down Musk for $50K Using Plane Tracker Now Tracking Trump, Gates, Bezos
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO offered the college student $5,000 to take down an automated Twitter account tracking the billionaire’s private plane, but stopped... 02.02.2022, Sputnik International
Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old University of Central Florida student who made headlines last week after being offered a four-figure payoff to take down @ElonJet, an automated Twitter account monitoring Elon Musk’s Gulfstream G650 jet, has set up over a dozen more bots to monitor the planes of other public figures, and moved to keep them secure in the event that Twitter takes down the accounts on its platform.The new bots reportedly use available ADS-B Exchange data to follow jets belonging to billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, investor Mark Cuban and former president Donald Trump. Aubrey Graham, the Canadian rapper better known as Drake, is also on the list, which now includes a total of 16 automated accounts.Sweeney was contacted by Musk last year and offered $5,000 to take down the @ElonJet account, a Twitter account keeping 281,000 followers up-to-date on the whereabouts of the billionaire’s jet at any particular moment.The teen made the South African-born emerald mine-owner-turned tech and aerospace entrepreneur a counteroffer, saying he wants $50,000, a Tesla Model 3, or an internship at Tesla. Musk responded by blocking Sweeney and has not contacted him since.Before blocking the teen, Musk complained that @ElonJet was a “security risk” and said he doesn’t “love the idea of being shot by a nutcase”. When informed by Sweeney that he got his data from public sources, Musk complained about “air traffic control” being “so primitive”.Sweeney has planned ahead in the event that Twitter takes down his tracking bots, setting up a service called ‘Ground Control’ on his website, Jackstech.net. The 90s throwback-style site, still apparently under construction, features aircraft tracking data, plus Musk-related merch including T-shirts, hoodies and stickers featuring the quote “I know how high Elon is” and a picture of Musk smoking a doobie during his 2018 appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.@ElonJet is going strong for now, reporting early Wednesday that Musk’s jet landed near Brownsville, Texas.
11:29 GMT 02.02.2022 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 02.02.2022)
